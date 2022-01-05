Redhorse Corporation continues organizational change and growth with Blue Delta Capital Partners investment and leadership changes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Redhorse Corporation is excited to announce notable growth and strategic changes to its organizational and financial structure going into the new year. Blue Delta Capital, a well-respected Federal Government Services market equity firm, partners with exceptional companies to accelerate growth by empowering their leaders to maximize their market potential. Blue Delta's minority investment will support Redhorse leadership changes to the role of CEO, CFO, and the addition of a Board of Directors.

Former Department of Homeland Security Chief Information Officer, acting DoD CIO, and Department of Navy CIO, John Zangardi will serve as the CEO of Redhorse Corporation. "Redhorse Corporation is a leader in providing digital transformation solutions to the federal government, and I am excited to continue to expand our offerings through market-leading innovation and superior service to our federal customers," says former President and current CEO John Zangardi.

During his time as President, John Zangardi made organizational and structural changes and hires, including Bryan Pruden, Vice President of Finance and Accounting, who will now serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Redhorse Corporation.

David Inmon will serve as Chairman of the newly appointed Redhorse Board of Directors, which includes Blue Delta's Board member Dr. Renato "Renny" A. DiPentima, General Partner Chris Torti, and Redhorse CEO John Zangardi. "We are excited to play a part in helping Redhorse Corporation realize its full potential not only through Blue Delta's investment, but through direct strategy and leadership input on the Board of Directors," said Dr. Renny DiPentima, former president and CEO of SRA International.

About Redhorse Corporation

Founded in 2008, Redhorse Corporation is a technology services company with nearly 400 employees deployed on projects in 30 states and the District of Columbia. Our mission is to transform the way the government uses data and technology. We bring technology-driven innovation to our customers. Design thinking coupled with mission expertise helps us understand customer problems and develop better ways to solve them. Lean Startup lets us turn those ideas into business models that work, quickly and for the least cost. Agile helps us deliver customer solutions quickly and incrementally, building exactly what customers need, as fast as possible. Data science allows us to turn disorganized data into a valuable asset. Powering our work is a passion to solve puzzles and develop creative solutions to complex problems as we address the challenges our government faces today and tomorrow. Redhorse delivers decision quality data.

Redhorse Corporation has been recognized seven times in the Inc. Media, Inc. 5000 listing of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

