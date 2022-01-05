Registration Opens for Nintex ProcessFest® 2022

Nintex to host digital event over the course of 24 hours to help organizations in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe Middle East and Africa rapidly transform their business processes with process intelligence and automation innovations

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced registration is open for the marquee automation event of the year, Nintex ProcessFest® 2022. Taking place virtually this year, the 24-hour event kicks off with a global broadcast of the keynote on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 12 p.m. Eastern.

"Organizations in every industry and in every region of the globe continue to accelerate their digital transformation initiatives in order to meet the needs of our changing world and workplaces," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "During our March 2022 event, we look forward to showcasing what is possible with the complete capabilities of the Nintex Process Platform and sharing process excellence and automation best practices from members of our global customer and partner community who are achieving transformative results with our powerful and easy-to-use software solutions."

Nintex ProcessFest® 2022 includes global and local sessions scheduled for various time zones to ensure participants from every region of the world may network with their peers in real-time. This year's event also includes a fast paced, news-style keynote featuring Nintex product and technical experts and customers like ClaimCare and Capital Group.

The star of the global keynote broadcast will be Nintex Workflow Cloud, where attendees will experience how easy it is to turn a highly manual, paper-based process into a fully automated process with the platform's complete end-end capabilities including Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Workflow and Forms, Nintex RPA, Nintex DocGen®, Nintex AssureSign, and Nintex Analytics. Product highlights from the keynote will include:

Nintex process intelligence capabilities - including Nintex Promapp®, Nintex Analytics, and My Nintex to facilitate process understanding and process optimization

Intelligent PDF Form Converter - transform PDFs into dynamic forms with an AI-driven forms generation tool

Nintex AssureSign – native eSign integrated with Nintex Workflow Cloud and Nintex Drawloop DocGen® for Salesforce

The 2022 event also includes live local sessions in the Americas, Asia Pacific, and Europe Middle East and Africa regions featuring Nintex executives and customers and dozens of on-demand breakout sessions from industry-leading organizations and award-winning Nintex partners, as well as Nintex product experts and customer success teams.

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

