RIVALS ANNOUNCES 2022 RIVALS CAMP SERIES

CHICAGO, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivals, with support from the world's largest and most successful college athletic recruiting network Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) and premier youth sports experiences business RCX Sports, today announced the 2022 Rivals Camp Series, featuring the Rivals Combines.

Registration Opens Today for Nation’s Largest Football Combine, the Rivals 2022 Camp Series

The national series of regional camps and NFL-style combines attracts the country's best high school football players and aims to improve athletes' skills, give them verified stats needed for college recruiting, and increase their exposure to college football coaches.

All combines are free and open to all current high school football players, however registration is required. Athletes can register for the combine nearest them starting today at www.rivalscampseries.com.

The Rivals Combines will evaluate high school athletes in five key drills including 40-yard dash, shuttle run, 3-cone drill, vertical jump and broad jump. Players are tested using the same equipment featured at the NFL combine.

Rivals' Official Sponsor of Testing Results is VKTRY, the world's first carbon fiber insoles scientifically proven to improve athletic performance and increase injury protection. VKs are currently worn by athletes on all 32 NFL teams including former Rivals Camp stars Jonathan Taylor and Nick Chubb.

For the first time, each Rivals Combine will feature the Wilson QBX Camp, where QB's will have the opportunity to receive elite QB training and go through a variety of drills using Wilson X Connected QB tracking technology.

QB's will throw footballs with Wilson X sensors inside the ball that track all throw measurables such as release time, velocity, spin rate, and spiral efficiency. The Wilson QBX Camp is built upon the foundation of technology and the new heights QB's can take their game to with it.

Wilson Sporting Goods is the Official Football sponsor of the Rivals Camp Series. Throw statistics will be included in recruiting data by NCSA. Learn more about this proprietary technology by visiting Wilson Sporting Goods.

As an add-on to the Rivals Combine, the Wilson QBX Camp is available to participants for a $30 camp fee. Athletes can register here.

Top performers at the Rivals Combines and Wilson QBX Camps will have an opportunity to earn an invitation to a Rivals Camp. Players attending Rivals Camps will receive instruction from top former NFL and college players and coaches and test their abilities against top high school athletes from each region.

The Rivals Camp Series will take place across the country starting February 26, 2022 in Los Angeles. The series will conclude in June 2022 with the Rivals Underclassmen Showcase, bringing together the best underclassmen players in the country.

All camps and combines have been confirmed for the following dates:

DATE CITY Feb. 26-27 Los Angeles March 12-13 Miami March 19-20 Charlotte April 2-3 New Orleans April 9-10 Dallas April 23-24 Indianapolis May 14-15 Philadelphia May 21-22 Atlanta

For event locations in each city, visit www.rivalscampseries.com.

All events will follow federal, state, and local COVID-19 guidelines to help ensure the health and safety of athletes and staff. These events are subject to change, delays and/or cancellation depending upon recommended COVID-19 safety measures.

All camp and combine participants will receive an online profile on Rivals.com, as well as a free recruiting profile on ncsasports.org, where players can connect with the more than 7,600 NCAA, NAIA, and junior college football coaches in NCSA's national recruiting network. Participating athletes will also have access to NCSA's extensive database of free recruiting tools and information.

Rivals was the first digital company to recognize the need for in-depth national recruiting coverage. Rivals revolutionized recruiting analysis as the first organization to provide innovative features like national player rankings, online video highlights, a searchable player profile database, official visit lists, coach recruiting tracking, and much more.

The Rivals Camp Series is made possible thanks to Official Recruiting Partner, Next College Student Athlete (NCSA).

ABOUT RIVALS

Powered by more than 300 writers, reporters and publishers at the local level, Rivals.com, a division of Yahoo! Inc., is one of the most respected names in team-specific college sports coverage and one of the country's top authorities on college football and basketball recruiting. You can learn more about Rivals at Rivals.com.

ABOUT NEXT COLLEGE STUDENT ATHLETE (NCSA)

Next College Student Athlete (NCSA) is the world's largest and most successful collegiate athletic recruiting network.

NCSA leverages proprietary technology and data with professional expertise and personal relationships to connect tens of thousands of college-bound student-athletes to more than 35,000 college coaches nationwide across 37 sports each year.

NCSA is a subsidiary of IMG Academy, one of the world's largest and most advanced multi-sport training and educational institutions.

Learn more about NCSA at www.ncsasports.org.

ABOUT RCX SPORTS

RCX Sports is the premier youth-sports experiences business, running and operating leagues, camps, combines, tournaments and events.

RCX works with professional leagues, national governing bodies, sports-centric businesses and brands to reimagine youth sports experiences. RCX produces events with world-class partners including the NFL, Jr. NBA, NAIA, Rivals.com, and the 2022 World Games.

RCX is committed to improving the accessibility and inclusivity of sports by enhancing the youth sports experience and creating opportunities for all athletes to play. We believe sports have the power to transform lives and that every athlete should have the opportunity to experience the value of sports. For more information, visit www.rcxsports.com.

