Safe Travels Hawaii Program Changes Now In Effect

HONOLULU, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Hawaii has made adjustments to the Safe Travels Hawaii Program's entry requirements relating to COVID-19. The following information details changes to the Safe Travels Hawaii Quarantine and the Safe Travels Hawaii Health Questionnaire .

Safe Travels Quarantine Changes

Starting January 3 , Safe Travels Mandatory Quarantine period will be reduced from 10 days to 5 days.

Travelers who arrive without a pre-travel test result or aren't fully vaccinated, their quarantine period is five days.

Revised COVID positive isolation and quarantine policy – details may be found here: https://health.hawaii.gov/news/newsroom/doh-revises-states-isolation-quarantine-policy/ Isolate for at least 5 days and until symptoms are gone. Continue to wear a mask for five days after isolation.



Safe Travels Health Questionnaire Changes

As of today, the completion of the Health Questionnaire prior to departure will no longer be required. Travelers who wish to be exempt from the 5-day mandatory quarantine must submit the same documentation as is currently required. Once their exemption documentation has been accepted, their QR code will turn green. The green QR code is a tool to help expedite screening operations. The traveler must still be screened and a green check mark will appear next to "Screened: Yes" after the screening process is completed. This is what the updated "Trips" page will look like when hotels and rental car agencies check traveler's exempt status. If traveler has minors on their Safe Travels trip, those minors must also be exempt in order for the QR code to turn green.

About HTUSA

Hawaiʻi Tourism United States (HTUSA), managed by the Hawaiʻi Visitors and Convention Bureau, is contracted by the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority (HTA) for marketing management services in the continental U.S. The HTA, the state of Hawai'i's tourism agency, was established in 1998 to ensure a successful visitor industry well into the future. Its mission is to strategically manage Hawai'i tourism in a sustainable manner consistent with the state of Hawai'i's economic goals, cultural values, preservation of natural resources, community desires, and visitor industry needs. For more information about the Hawaiian Islands, visit gohawaii.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau