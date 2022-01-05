Silk® Inspires Flexitarians to Jump-Start a Plant-Powered 2022 With NEW Silk® Extra Creamy Almondmilk Plant-curious fans can "flash" Silk their fridge for a chance to win a year of free Silk products to fulfill their plant-based resolutions

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beginning of the year is a great time to make new habits, and Silk®, America's No. 1 plant-based beverage brand1, wants to help plant-curious people achieve their New Year's resolutions to add more plant-based alternatives to their diet this year, starting with almondmilk! With new Silk® Extra Creamy Almondmilk joining the ranks of the Silk almond portfolio — which also includes great-tasting beverages, coffee creamers and yogurt alternatives — Silk is making it easier (and more delicious) than ever to start a plant-based journey in 2022.

New Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk

More Americans are embracing flexitarian diets. In fact, approximately 1 in 3 consumers use plant-based beverages at least once per week, and almost half of adults seek out plant-based products while shopping2. And what better way to start your plant-based journey than with almond! With 73%3 of new plant-curious consumers starting their plant-based journey with almondmilk, the Silk almond portfolio is a great introduction to plant-based alternatives.

It's easy and delicious to incorporate almond-based products into your everyday diet, from enjoying Silk almondmilk in your favorite smoothie, over cereal, or in baking, to starting your day with Silk almondmilk coffee creamers, to snacking on the go with Silk almondmilk yogurt alternatives. New Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk is made with a delicious blend of three kinds of almonds for a silky-smooth taste and has 50% more calcium than reduced fat milk4, is an excellent source of calcium and vitamin E, and has zero grams of cholesterol.

Are you plant-curious and resolved to have a more plant-powered 2022? Prove it! Flash Silk a picture of your fridge — with at least one Silk product inside — for a chance to win free Silk products through 2022. For an opportunity to win, post your fridge photo to your Instagram feed, tagging @Silk and using #SilkFridgeFlash and #Sweepstakes within the next 22 days, between now and Jan. 27, 2022. Silk will choose 22 lucky fridge flashers to receive free Silk for the rest of the year so they can embrace plant-based alternatives in 2022 and beyond.

"We're thrilled to introduce Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk to Silk's almond portfolio, just in time for the new year," said Derek Neeley, Vice President of Marketing for Silk. "Almond is a great way to start your plant-based journey, and our new Extra Creamy almondmilk, along with our almond-based coffee creamers and yogurt alternatives, offers options to incorporate plant-based products throughout the day. Our Silk Fridge Flash initiative makes it even more compelling for flexitarians to add plant-based alternatives to their shopping list."

To find out where Silk almond products are available near you and get more information on Silk Fridge Flash, visit Silk.com and follow @Silk on Instagram.

About Silk®

Silk was founded on a promise to make the world a healthier place. As a steward of the environment, we believe that plant-based foods are the best way to nourish people and the planet. Today we offer a broad portfolio of great-tasting plant-based options, including soymilk, almondmilk, cashewmilk, coconutmilk, oatmilk, dairy-free coffee creamers, and dairy-free yogurt alternatives. Silk's entire plant-based portfolio is verified by the Non-GMO Project, and we also offer Silk almondmilk and Silk soymilk in organic options. Connect with Silk online at Silk.com and @Silk. Since 2009, Silk has been committed to water conservation and restoration. Because we believe that nature shouldn't go thirsty, and neither should you. For more information, visit https://silk.com/about-us/sustainability/

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness®, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK®, Two Good®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 16 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America's mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com/. For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america.

Leading brand based on national sales data as of latest 52 week pd ending 11-28-21. About 1 in 3 consumers use plant-based beverages at least once per week, and almost half of adults seek out plant-based products while shopping. Silk Extra Creamy Almondmilk: 450mg calcium per cup; reduced fat milk: 293mg calcium per cup.

