Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas") (NYSE: ATCO) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its common and preferred shares as follows:

Security Ticker Dividend per

Share Period Record Date Payment Date Common ATCO $0.125 October 1, 2021 –

December 31, 2021 January 20,

2022 January 31, 2022 Series D

Preferred ATCO PD $0.496875 October 1, 2021 –

December 31, 2021 January 28,

2022 January 31, 2022 Series H

Preferred ATCO PH $0.492188 October 1, 2021 –

December 31, 2021 January 28,

2022 January 31, 2022 Series I

Preferred ATCO PI $0.50 October 1, 2021 –

December 31, 2021 January 28,

2022 January 31, 2022 Series J

Preferred N/A $0.4375 October 1, 2021 –

December 31, 2021 January 28,

2022 January 31, 2022

This is the 66th consecutive common share dividend declared by Atlas and its predecessor, Seaspan Corporation.

About Atlas

Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in class owner and operator with a focus on deploying capital to create sustainable shareholder value. Atlas brings together an experienced asset management team with deep operational and capital allocation experience. We target long-term, risk adjusted returns across high quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. Our two portfolio companies, Seaspan Corporation and APR Energy Ltd., are unique, industry-leading operating platforms in the global maritime and energy spaces, respectively. For more information visit atlascorporation.com .

