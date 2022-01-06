Enveric Biosciences to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference on January 10-13, 2022

NAPLES, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) ("Enveric" or the "Company"), a patient-centric biotechnology company developing next-generation mental health and oncology treatments by leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body, today announced that Dr. Joseph Tucker, Chief Executive Officer of Enveric Biosciences, will participate in the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference to be hosted virtually on January 10-13, 2022.

Dr. Tucker's corporate presentation will be available on-demand starting Monday, January 10th. Register to attend here .

For more information about the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Enveric's management team, please contact your appropriate representative directly, or send an email to H.C. Wainwright at lk@hcwco.com, or KCSA Strategic Communications at EnvericBio@kcsa.com.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is an innovative biotechnology company developing a next-generation mental health and oncology treatment clinical discovery platform, leveraging psychedelic-derived molecules for the mind and synthetic cannabinoids for the body. Enveric's robust pipeline supports drug development from the clinic to commercialization for millions of patients in need around the world suffering from conditions that include cancer-related distress, PTSD and more. For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

