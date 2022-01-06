Farmmi Receives Government's Leading Enterprise Designation and Monetary Award

LISHUI, China, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmmi, Inc. ("Farmmi" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the Company's subsidiary Zhejiang Farmmi Food Co., Ltd., received the Government's municipal-level key agricultural leading enterprise designation and monetary award.

Ms. Yefang Zhang, Farmmi's Chairwoman and CEO, commented, "We are honored to receive this important Government' designation. Farmmi has invested significantly in our core agriculture business, helping to create meaningful jobs and benefitting local economies along the way, as we built out our supply chain, storage, processing and logistics capabilities. The strength of our integrated platform and track record of product excellence helped us to overcome the many COVID-19 challenges that impacted our industry and the broader global economy. We are optimistic at the start of the New Year and look forward to unlocking additional value for our shareholders. We remain focused on our business strategy, with expansion of our core agricultural business and diversification into new growth vectors. We expect to play a leading role as we provide market-oriented, professional and standardized services for all aspects of agricultural pre- to post-production, and promote high-quality, advanced green development of rural industries in Lishui City."

Headquartered in Lishui, Zhejiang, Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ: FAMI), is an agricultural products supplier, processor and retailer of Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi and other agricultural products. For further information about the Company, please visit: http://ir.farmmi.com.cn/.

