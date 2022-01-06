Frost & Sullivan Recognizes ABOUT as Patient Access and Orchestration Leader with 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, a research and consulting firm that helps clients accelerate growth, has named ABOUT (ABOUT Healthcare, Inc.), as a winner of its 2021 Best Practices Customer Value Leadership Award for excellence in the hospital patient access and orchestration industry.

The Industry Challenge

Large health systems receive referrals from primary care doctors and surrounding hospitals that lack care services required for higher acuity patients. To help with this, many hospitals have access centers managing patient transfers into their system.

The Importance of Access and Orchestration

Frost & Sullivan has recognized the ABOUT solution as a purpose-built, interoperable, and dedicated technology and strategic solution for patient access management. Additionally, the ABOUT healthcare access and orchestration solutions emphasize driving cultural change and operational efficiencies.

Unlike electronic health record (EHR) and/or bed management vendors, the core strengths of the ABOUT suite of solutions center on patient access, operational efficiencies, clinical outcomes and revenue.

The innovation of the ABOUT suite of solutions and its tech-enabled services are critical for:

Coordinating steps to bring the patient in for the appropriate level of care

Helping the health system operate as one system of care by reducing operational siloes

Facilitating care access for patients to load-balance facilities, deliver visibility, and control resources

"We are honored to receive this award from Frost & Sullivan, a distinguished market research leader in healthcare," said ABOUT CEO Angie Franks. "Patient access and orchestration can be a complex process that needs significant coordination, especially with increased M&A activity within health systems and the overarching need to create systemness. The cost of having an inefficient transfer system can impact patient outcomes, mean a delay in patient care, an increase in the average length of stay, and an increase in readmissions. This recognition supports the important work we are doing and the ABOUT mission of bringing health and care closer together, faster."

Siddarth Shah, Research Manager of Frost & Sullivan, said: "Driving innovation and growth in today's healthcare climate is a challenging task. With its dedicated focus on access and orchestration, ABOUT solves a major but often underrecognized issue that builds its brand as a trusted partner in delivering quantifiable results and driving revenue growth and improved patient outcomes for health systems."

About the Company

ABOUT offers a flexible, purpose-built solution that empowers hospitals and health systems to operate as one connected network of care. We enable easy access for clinicians to move patients into and out of the acute care setting—getting them to the next, best care setting faster and easier. Complemented by our clinical experts and best practices, we provide health systems with the necessary controls and insights to grow with resilience, drive clinician effectiveness and improve patient outcomes. For more information, visit www.abouthealthcare.com

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

