Hapbee Opens CES with New Smart Wearables that Are Optimized for Better Sleep and Mental Well-Being

New Hapbee wearables combine with growing Digital Blends catalog to open a new era in personal wellness and sleep management.

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) the wearable wellness technology company, today announced the latest generation of its Hapbee smart wearable device and app, including the upcoming Sleepbee Sleep Mask and Sleepbee Mattress Topper at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, January 5-8, 2022 at booth #8107. Hapbee is available today at www.hapbee.com.

After years of scientific research, Hapbee leverages groundbreaking technology to record the ultra-low-frequency magnetic waves of popular consumable substances, giving people the effects of substances like caffeine, melatonin, CBD and many others without the body actually ingesting or metabolizing them.

"Hapbee smart wearable innovation comes at a time when mental health is at the forefront of wellness," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Today represents an important step forward in our journey to put people in control of optimizing how they sleep, perform and feel without the numerous side effects of ingesting substances that carry unwanted side effects. The addition of the Sleepbee Sleep Mask and the Sleepbee Mattress Topper extends the utility of the companion Hapbee App & Blends and truly makes Hapbee a 24-hour product. It opens a whole new era in wellness that is grounded in science and driven by user feedback. We are excited to empower people to improve their overall health, wellness and sleep."

Hapbee wearables allow users to play specially-formulated Blends that are designed to help people enhance sleep, elevate performance, and boost physical well-being. Unlike other health and wellness devices, Hapbee is both an app containing over 25 Blends and a line of smart wearable devices designed for specific uses – working, sleeping, relaxation.

Powered by the Hapbee App, the purposefully designed blends use patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology to deliver a combination of different magnetic signals engineered from the signatures of key natural ingredients, designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Sleep and many others.

A Wearable Wellness Revolution

In a world increasingly focused on wellbeing, Hapbee's advances in wearable technology take fitness, focus, daily activity and sleep to the next level. Hapbee is a wellness wearable platform that replicates the magnetic signature of ingredients like caffeine, THC, CBD, nicotine, melatonin, and others through safe, ultra-low magnetic frequencies.

Our ground-breaking technology plays back those frequencies to your brain, giving your body the same experience as the ingredients without actually ingesting or processing it.

Enjoy better sleep, greater focus, and pain recovery without the side effects of chemicals, pills, cigarettes, or consumables.

Change How You Feel

Backed by decades of research, our brains work by sending electro-magnetic signals throughout our bodies. Our body's neurons react to these different signals by recognizing each one's unique magnetic signature and eliciting a response – focus, relaxation, deep sleep, etc…. Hapbee's technology has captured and replicated specific magnetic signatures, allowing you to choose which one you wish to play through one of our devices to help your state of mind. Hapbee's technology is 15 years in development, with over 16 US and 47 international patents covering recording and stimulation capabilities.

Simple: Just pair a Hapbee wearable device with your phone, place the band around your neck, the sleep mask on your eyes or lie down on the mattress topper and select a Blend from the Hapbee App.

Safe: Hapbee employs low-energy magnetic fields that have been used therapeutically for decades.

Effective: In blind tests, most users can both feel and sense the difference between Hapbee's Blends.

There's a Blend and a Device for Every Situation

A Hapbee blend is a combination of different magnetic signals engineered from the signatures of key natural ingredients, giving you exactly what you need when you need it.

Enhance Your Sleep: Fall asleep faster, enjoy a deeper, restorative sleep, and sleep through the night.

Elevate Your Performance: Boost your performance all day with more energy, better focus, and more creativity.

Support Your Mental Wellness: Find your Hapbee place with a more peaceful state of mind, clarity, and calmness.

Boost Your Physical Well-Being: Feel better from head to toe with less pain, better movement, and feeling more relaxed.

Signal blends include Morning Coffee, Deep Work, Master Your Attention, Bedtime and Deep Sleep, with more expected in 2022. Each blend fuses individual compound signals into an optimal mix designed for a specific use-case and time of day. Users simply download the Hapbee app and choose which blend they want to use.

Hapbee is gaining traction in the $4.2 trillion global wellness market during a pivotal time in human history as billions of people worldwide struggle with anxiety, stress and social dislocation during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To help cope during difficult times, Hapbee provides a safe, effective alternative to mood-altering substances without the side effects. Extensive customer usage data and feedback indicate that Habpee's growing base of subscribers is making Hapbee wearables a core part of their wellness routines, helping people experience better sleep, deeper relaxation, sharper focus and more creative energy.

You can experience the smart wearable at the Hapbee booth (#8107, North Hall) throughout the duration of CES. If not attending CES, Hapbee can schedule a virtual briefing at your convenience. A full media kit with product information, videos, and images can be accessed at https://ces.vporoom.com/Hapbee/. To schedule a briefing with Hapbee, please contact jeremy@hapbee.com.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is an innovative wearable wellness technology company that helps people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic lifestyle blends designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Hapbee's participation in CES and the intended benefits of such participation

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian and global economy and Hapbee's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; Hapbee's ability to participate in CES as intended; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived; and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: that Hapbee will be able to complete its business objectives as anticipated; the ability for Hapbee and its executive team to travel to and participate at CES; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian and global economy, Hapbee's industry and its business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Hapbee and may materially adversely affect its investments, results of operations, financial condition and Hapbee's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; the ability for Hapbee to continue to list its shares on the Exchange or another exchange; circumstances may change resulting in the use of proceeds; general economic conditions; future growth potential; prices of its securities; liquidity; tax risk; tax laws currently in effect remaining unchanged; ability to access capital markets; environmental matters; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hapbee. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Hapbee assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

