Invictus and Brivo Partner to Enhance Smart Building Experiences with a Key-Free Life for Multifamily Residents Brivo's access control is now integrated with Invictus' suite of HD Video Intercom Smart System and Interactive Concierge

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Invictus , the up and coming entryway technology company, today announced its partnership with Brivo , the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies to connect Brivo's access control solution with Invictus' latest entryway technology, which includes an all-in-one software service, keyless entry, and self-guided tours for potential residents.

Brivo and Invictus announce their new integration | Credit: Chad Roen

The integration between Brivo and Invictus makes it simpler for community members to enter their apartments, access common spaces, and book amenities without keys or fobs—all they need is their mobile device. The integration also minimizes property manager workloads by streamlining visitor check-ins, facilitating self-guided tours for prospective renters, and offering an intuitive communication portal to more easily manage communication with residents. Instead of using multiple tools for building operations and resident relations, property managers can tackle it all through a single platform with the Brivo and Invictus integration.

"Smart building technology is becoming a necessity rather than an amenity, so we're ecstatic about working with a leading proptech company like Brivo to give students and residents a modern rental experience," said Kevin DeMattio, Founder and CEO of Invictus. "Physical hardware like keys or fobs are a burden for today's renter and adds cost and administrative work for property managers. The Brivo and Invictus integration offers better access, communication, and experiences to attract residents and build a vibrant community."

With Brivo, property managers have a robust cloud-based access control solution to keep residents and assets safe and secure. The Brivo API allows the Invictus resident app to embed Brivo mobile credentials, allowing residents to move throughout the community with ease. The API also enables property managers to create and manage both Invictus and Brivo resident data and permissions within the Invictus interface, removing the need to manually update two systems.

"We're excited to partner with Invictus to empower multifamily property managers to offer residents a convenient, unified, keyless experience," said Steve van Till, Founder and CEO of Brivo. "The modern apartment dweller is prioritizing buildings with smart amenities because it makes their lives easier. By integrating Invictus and Brivo, residents get more out of their living space, which helps improve resident retention for property managers."

With Brivo credentials in the Invictus resident portal, dealing with apartment lockouts and complicated visitor check-ins will become bygone challenges. More information on the partnership can be found here .

About Invictus

Founded in 2015, Invictus strives to elevate and empower the community experience. With Invictus, both residents and property management have a product that puts everything in one place. Instead of navigating multiple login portals, residents can directly chat with their leasing office through our app, and have their needs taken care of without leaving the couch. Video intercom and digital keys have become the norm for entryway systems, but Invictus is more than that. Invictus fuses lifestyle and technology together to create an all-in-one smart community residents won't want to leave.

About Brivo

Brivo, Inc., created the cloud-based access control and smart spaces technology category over 20 years ago and remains the global leader serving commercial real estate, multifamily residential and large distributed enterprises. The company's comprehensive product ecosystem and open API provide businesses with powerful digital tools to increase security automation, elevate employee and tenant experience, and improve the safety of all people and assets in the built environment. Brivo's building access platform is now the digital foundation for the largest collection of customer facilities in the world, occupying over 300 million square feet across 42 countries. On November 10, 2021, Brivo entered into a definitive merger agreement with Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK), which is anticipated to close in Q2 2022, subject to shareholder approvals and other closing conditions. The merger will result in Brivo becoming a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol "BRVS." To learn more, read Brivo's press release: https://www.brivo.com/brivo-to-become-publicly-traded-company-through-merger-with-crown-proptech-acquisitions/

