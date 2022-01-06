NetImpact Receives ServiceNow ITAM Product Line Certification and Awarded the Coveted Now Platform® Workflow Badge, Accelerating its DX360°™ Solution Strategy

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) announced today that it received IT Asset Management (ITAM) Product Line Certification. As a certified Partner in the ITAM Product Line, NetImpact's accredited ITAM Practice and PlatformFirst™ software capabilities allow customers to optimize their hardware, software, and cloud costs through the process of ServiceNow ITAM® at a Federal enterprise scope – including joining financial, inventory, contractual and risk management aspects to support tactical and strategic decisions.

NetImpact, a ServiceNow Elite Partner who offers extensive digital transformation solution as both a Technology and Services partner, also achieved the Now Platform® Badge within the Partner Program which recognizes all product line achievements for the Now Platform® workflow and indicates NetImpact's measurable depth of experience within the Digital Workflow.

"We continue to deliver market leading capabilities with the ITAM product line certification and workflow badge to enable our Government customers to accelerate their digital journey," said Chad Sheridan, NetImpact Chief Innovation Officer. "These capabilities built as a part of our comprehensive next generation digital transformation solution platform provide significant benefits to our customers including faster delivery, higher quality and lower costs."

This announcement follows NetImpact's recent launch of platform-native Self-Reporting Asset Auditor™ (SRAA), NIST Data Governor™ (NDG™), and Contractor Onboarding™ Software as a Service (SaaS) products available through the ServiceNow store. All three apps simplify paper and labor-intensive processes into automated, workflow solutions uniquely designed to save time and cost and accelerate mission fulfillment across the Federal Government.

About NetImpact

NetImpact Strategies, Inc. (NetImpact) is a digital transformation disruptor solving today's challenges for our clients while readying them to capitalize on tomorrow's opportunities. Serving as Trusted Advisors, NetImpact partners with customer agencies to deliver high-performance, secure digital solutions to transform operations and accelerate mission outcomes. Our comprehensive Digital Transformation 360°™ (DX360°™) capabilities empower our clients in harnessing technology to bring their strategic vision to reality and achieve impactful and lasting value. Follow NetImpact on their website or LinkedIn for more.

