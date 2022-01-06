RentPath promotes results-driven finance leader, Bijoy Verghese, to Chief Financial Officer

Former VP of Financial Planning Analysis steps into new role to lead financial functions and act as a key partner in strategic planning initiatives.

ATLANTA, Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentPath (www.rentpath.com), a Redfin company, and leading marketing technology and services platform for the rental industry, announced the appointment of Bijoy Verghese to Chief Financial Officer. Verghese formerly served as VP of Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A) at the company and will lead all financial functions for RentPath.

"Bijoy has been an integral part of our business planning and analytics improvement." - Jon Ziglar , CEO of RentPath

"Over the last three years, I have had the good fortune to work at a company rich in legacy and with some of the best people in the industry," said Verghese of his new role. "Looking forward, I am excited about the innovations we are bringing to the market with our robust portfolio of services as we continue to be the preferred choice for our clients to help them fill vacancies and maximize NOI through greater efficiency."

Bijoy is a hands-on finance leader with extensive experience in large conglomerates as well as fast-growing ventures across media and technology sectors. Verghese joined RentPath as VP, FP&A in 2018. During his tenure, he has led the transformation of enterprise-wide functions of corporate finance, pricing and promotions as well as data and analytics.

Verghese was a key member of the executive team overseeing the company's 2021 acquisition by Redfin and continues to be an integral part of the leadership team across the firm's strategic planning initiatives.

"For those who have worked with Bijoy, he is known as a strong collaborator, hard worker, and wicked-smart contributor, not to mention an all-around terrific human being. Bijoy has been an integral part of our business planning and analytics improvement," said Jon Ziglar, CEO of RentPath. "We saw the impact of this work not only during the transaction process but also as we build our future business plans with Redfin."

Prior to RentPath, Verghese gained extensive leadership experience at the multinational mass media giant, Discovery Inc. where he worked for 12 years leading finance organizations in US and international markets. During his time there, Verghese built finance teams, transformed finance operations, and led critical strategic mergers & acquisition projects across diverse businesses. Prior to working at Discovery Inc., Bijoy also held financial analysis and purchasing roles at American Airlines (formerly US Airways) and Beazer Homes.

Bijoy holds a Master of Business Administration in corporate finance from the Pamplin College of Business at Virginia Tech and a Bachelor of Engineering in Construction Engineering from the University of Mumbai, India.

About RentPath

RentPath is the only marketing and automation platform that engages prospective residents through the entire renter journey, maximizing leads and occupancies with unparalleled ROI. Through its broad network of rental listing sites including rent.com, ApartmentGuide.com and Rentals.com, RentPath connects property owners and managers with over 10 million high-intent, in-market renters per month. In addition, the RentPath platform powers a full suite of best-in-class digital marketing solutions across search advertising, social media, email marketing, web chat, resident communication, reputation management and more. RentPath's holistic solutions simplify the rental search experience for renters while driving occupancies and efficiencies for property managers and owners. RentPath is a Redfin Company.

