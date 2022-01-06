Third Pole Therapeutics to Participate in H.C. Wainwright BioConnect and BIO Partnering at JPM during J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Pole Therapeutics, a privately held company developing critical life-sustaining cardio-pulmonary therapies, announced today that it is presenting at the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference and participating in BIO Partnering at JPM. All events are virtual and scheduled concurrently with the J.P. Morgan 40th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Third Pole Therapeutics Logo (PRNewsfoto/Third Pole Therapeutics)

Details of the events and presentation are as follows:

Event: H.C. Wainwright BioConnect 2022 Conference Date: January 10-13 Time: On-demand presentation available starting on Monday, January 10th at 7:00 a.m. ET Presentation: Virtual Webcast

Event: BIO Partnering at JPM Date: January 10-14 Registration: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-partnering-jpm

During the events, Third Pole management will provide an update on the Company's financing and development of a miniaturized, wearable device designed to generate nitric oxide from air and electricity (iNO). This device creates a revolutionary advantage that will dramatically expand inhaled nitric oxide therapy by making it practical to treat a wide variety of life-limiting cardiopulmonary diseases in any setting, including the more than 1.2M patients struggling at home with severe COPD and ILD (e.g., pulmonary fibrosis).

CEO Bill Athenson will present recent business and clinical development activities and anticipated milestones during the H.C. Wainwright BioConnect Conference. Mr. Athenson will also be available for virtual one-on-one meetings with registered investors and pharmaceutical companies at BIO Partnering at JPM.

About Third Pole Therapeutics, Inc.

Third Pole Therapeutics develops and delivers critical life-sustaining cardio-pulmonary therapies. Third Pole's founder, Warren Zapol, invented the first use for inhaled nitric oxide for the treatment of hypoxic respiratory failure in new-born infants (blue babies). Since then, hundreds of thousands of babies and adults have been saved and his invention has created a $700 million inhaled nitric oxide industry, concentrated in large hospitals and developed markets.

Two decades later, Third Pole has solved the last-mile hurdles which prevented widespread iNO use in various markets in the U.S. and abroad that lacked the training and infrastructure required to transport, maintain, return, and refill large cylinders of compressed gas safely. Third Pole's two novel platforms include a miniaturized wearable device for home and travel and a lightweight portable in-hospital device. Both make iNO by combining electricity and the air we breathe, creating a "make it and take it" therapy free from the hazards of compressed gas storage. These broadly patented, versatile platforms have the potential to rapidly capture the entire existing tank-based market and expand beyond current indications to treat interstitial lung disease (ILD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), cystic fibrosis, and life threatening, viral and bacterial infections. For more information, please visit www.pole3.com.

