BANGKOK, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A dazzling showcase of 30,000 eco-friendly firework lighting up the sky over a 1,400-metre stretch of Thailand's majestic Chao Phraya River serves ICONSIAM as one of the iconic global countdown destinations with following the strictest precautions and through global live streaming platforms on the memorable night of 31st December 2021.

The 30,000 eco-friendly fireworks light up the grandest 1.4 km of the Majestic Chao Phraya River at the Thailand National 2022 Countdown Destination, ICONSIAM

The fireworks lighted up the sky and gave off a glittering reflection of the river surface to emphasis the Chao Phraya River's long and rich history with all Thais and ICONSIAM's status as one of the global countdown destinations. The environmental friendly fireworks show made from Thai sticky rice and created by Japanese pyrogenic expert Mr. Oguchi Yoshimasa. The spectacle firework combines light and sound performed by ICON Pop Orchestra together with renowned Thai composer and saxophonist Koh Mr. Saxman under the theme "Win the World for Thailand" aiming to bring back happiness and hope to the hearts of Thai people and the world.

Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, ICONSIAM Managing Director, said "We are proud to join forces with the public and private sectors, communities and entrepreneurs to hold the 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022' event under the health and safety guidelines making ICONSIAM as the national countdown landmark, and be able to exhibit and preserve the historic Chao Phraya River while continuing to promote the riverside as a major global tourist attraction."

The enchanting fireworks show conveys happiness, hope and moral support to the hearts of Thai people and the world that comprises seven acts: 'Love Lights Up the World', 'Igniting Your Spirit', 'Unleash Your Magic', 'Alive Again: Bright Life presented by Charoen Pokphand Group', 'Embracing Diversity', 'Win the World for Thailand', and 'Unity'.

The 'Amazing Thailand Countdown 2022' is made possible through the support of many sponsors including the following main sponsors: by Charoen Pokphand Group, The ICONSIAM Residences Corporation Ltd., The ICONSIAM Super Luxe Residence Corporation Ltd., Millennium Auto Group Co., Ltd., Zipmex Technology Co., Ltd and Lexus Group, Toyota Motor Thailand Co., Ltd.

