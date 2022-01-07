Cano Health Achieves Strong Membership Growth

Fourth Quarter 2021 Membership of 227,000; an increase of 114% year-over-year
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider for seniors and underserved communities, announced today its membership at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 and as of January 1, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC)
(PRNewsfoto/Cano Health, LLC)

Total membership at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021 was 227,000, up 114% year-over-year, and above prior year-end 2021 guidance of 218,000 members. Organic membership was 148,000, up 40% year-over-year. Membership at the end of the fourth quarter included approximately 118,300 Medicare Advantage members, 7,700 Medicare direct contracting entity (DCE) members, 66,500 Medicaid members, and 34,500 ACA members.

As of January 1, 2022, Cano Health's total membership increased to approximately 253,000 total members. The increase in membership was entirely organic and includes members from the conclusion of the Medicare Advantage open enrollment period, along with the addition of newly enrolled Medicare DCE members.

"We are humbled that so many patients are choosing us and putting their trust in us," said Dr. Marlow Hernandez, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cano Health. "We look forward to continuing to help our members live longer and fuller lives, adding value for all stakeholders."

 

 

Product Line

 

Members

as of 9/30/21

 

Members

as of 12/31/21

 

Members

as of 1/1/22

Medicare Advantage

112,309

118,300

122,000

Medicare DCE

7,777

7,700

30,000

Medicaid

63,871

66,500

66,500

ACA

26,706

34,500

34,500

Total

210,663

227,000

253,000


Note:  Members as of 9/30/21 are as reported. Other values are approximate.

Cano Health plans to report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 during its upcoming earnings call and will provide an update to 2022 guidance at that time. Details will follow in a subsequent release.

As previously announced, Cano Health will participate in the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Dr. Marlow Hernandez will present virtually at 10:30 a.m., Eastern Time. A live webcast will be accessible through Cano Health's Investor Relations website at https://investors.canohealth.com/. The webcast will be archived for replay following the conference.

About Cano Health
Cano Health operates value-based primary care medical centers and supports affiliated medical practices that specialize in primary care for seniors in Florida, Texas, Nevada, New York, New Jersey, New Mexico, California, Illinois, and Puerto Rico, with additional markets in development.  As part of its care coordination strategy, Cano Health provides sophisticated, high-touch population health management programs including telehealth, prescription home delivery, wellness programs, transition of care, and high-risk and complex care management.

Cano Health's personalized patient care and proactive approach to wellness and preventive care sets it apart from competitors.  Cano Health has consistently improved clinical outcomes while reducing costs, affording patients the opportunity to lead longer and healthier lives.  Cano Health serves a predominantly minority and low-income population.  For more information visit www.canohealth.com or https://investors.canohealth.com/.

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Oshiki or Sydney Isaacs
Abernathy MacGregor
(212) 371-5999 / (713) 817-9346
aho@abmac.com / sri@abmac.com

Media Relations Contact:
Patricia Graue
Brunswick Group
(212) 333-3810
canohealth@brunswickgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cano-health-achieves-strong-membership-growth-301456188.html

SOURCE Cano Health, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.