NeoSystems Names Susan Mitchell as CFO and Brad Wolf as Senior Vice President of IT Operations

TYSONS CORNER, Va., Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NeoSystems, a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed services provider to the government contractor market, has named Susan Mitchell as Chief Financial Officer and Brad Wolf as Senior Vice President of IT Operations.

Mitchell will oversee the financial management of NeoSystems operations and Wolf will be responsible for supporting the company's customer-focused teams that deliver managed security and managed IT services to the government contracting market.

"We are setting the stage for a strong 2022 with the addition of two new key members to our leadership team," said Michael Tinsley, president and CEO of NeoSystems. "NeoSystems has a strong agenda for the coming year and with Susan's and Brad's leadership we are looking forward to hitting all of our milestones with a laser-like focus on customer service and enhanced productivity."

Formerly NeoSystems' vice president of Professional Services for ERP Systems, Mitchell assumes her new role immediately. With more than 25 years of experience in accounting, auditing, contract administration and consulting for government contracting, professional service firms and nonprofits, Mitchell will be centered on enhancing the financial management of NeoSystems through an integrated delivery approach.

"Being able to apply my financial, operational and systems expertise across all of NeoSystems as well as aiding in our strategic guidance and growth has been a long-time goal of mine," said Susan Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer for NeoSystems. "I am eager to help advance our business operations in 2022 by ensuring the highest levels of audit and fiscal management to drive sales and margin growth as we position NeoSystems for the future."

Wolf brings more than 20 years of experience in various aspects of information security and operations running teams that focus on implementations to steady state, professional services, disaster recovery/business continuity, design, and architecture, most recently with Nuspire as vice president of technical delivery. Throughout his career, Wolf has worked with Managed Security Service Providers to establish, enhance, and maintain IT operations and security services for companies from small businesses to Fortune 50's.

"My passion has been to enable companies to successfully navigate the rapidly changing risks and demands of IT and information security programs," said Brad Wolf, senior vice president of IT Operations for NeoSystems. "In my new role with NeoSystems, I am excited to apply my expansive cyber and IT solutions skill set to the government contracting market and to help our customers accelerate their own successes in the coming year and beyond."

NeoSystems, based in Tysons Corner, Virginia, is a full service strategic outsourcer, IT systems integrator and managed service provider for the government contracting market. NeoSystems provides core solutions to more than 600 client companies and their 100,000+ client employees with its outsourced services by implementing hundreds of fully integrated financial, business and cyber management systems through best-of-breed technology and in-depth domain expertise in Accounting & Finance, IT, HR, Security and Hosting (SSAE SOC1 & SOC2, ITAR). NeoSystems has been named one of America's fastest growing private companies by Inc. Magazine. For more information, visit https://www.neosystemscorp.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

