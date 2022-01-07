RIBBON-CUTTING CEREMONY TAKES PLACE ON FIRST-EVER ATLANTICA-BRANDED MULTIFAMILY COMMUNITY

BURLESON, Texas, Jan. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Properties and Invest Capital Group hosted an official ribbon cutting for Atlantica at Burleson, its first Atlantica-branded multifamily community. The event took place at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 on site at 285 SE John Jones Dr. in Burleson, TX.

(L-R): David Amiel, Invest Capital Group; Gabriel Amiel, Invest Capital Group; Russ Krivor, Sovereign Properties; Katie Clarke, Sovereign Properties; Carlos Ushdi, Invest Capital Group.

Approximately 20 people attended. Representing Sovereign Properties were Russ Krivor (CEO), Katie Clarke (CIO) and Dean Goodboe (Director of Asset Management). Invest Capital participants were Gabriel Amiel (CEO), David Amiel (Investment Manager) and Carlos Ushdi (Asset Manager). Also on hand were individuals representing RPM Living property management, project general contractor KWA Construction, and construction manager Fulcrum Company.

Following the ribbon cutting, attendees participated in a champagne toast in the well-appointed clubhouse, then toured the property and enjoyed a barbecue luncheon.

Designed by Womack + Hampton Architects LLC, Atlantica at Burleson is a three-story development offering one-, two- and three-bedroom units, a leasing office, business center, storage units, an eight-bay garage, carports and bike storage. Community amenities include an outdoor gaming lawn, cybercafé, fitness yoga studio, pool and outdoor grills, as well as a dog park and dog spa.

Leasing has begun on the property, with first move-ins scheduled this week and the final completion is expected in June 2022.

About Sovereign Properties

Sovereign Properties is a real estate development firm focusing on building quality, affordable Class A multifamily properties that produce stable cash flows, long-term asset appreciation and generational tax benefits for investment partners. Led by founder and CEO Russ Krivor, the company has generated over $250 million in equity and sponsored the development of more than 5,000 Class A units in Chicago, Dallas, Houston, Minneapolis and Orlando. Experience in construction, lease-up, and ongoing management of apartment communities makes Sovereign Properties qualified to identify, underwrite, and execute quality multifamily investment opportunities.

About Invest Capital Group

ICG is an investment management firm that capitalizes on residential and commercial real estate. The company focuses on capital preservation, risk management and value creation by sourcing, evaluating, and investing in income-generating properties, ground-up developments and repositioning of distressed properties. During the past 25 years, Gabriel Amiel CEO of Invest Capital Group has invested more than $2 billion in multiple asset classes.

(L-R): Katie Clarke, Sovereign Properties; Carlos Ushdi, Invest Capital Group; Gabriel Amiel, Invest Capital Group; David Amiel, Invest Capital Group; Russ Krivor, Sovereign Properties; Deborah Morton; Fulcrum Company.

Invest Capital Group and Sovereign Properties

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sovereign Properties; Invest Capital Group