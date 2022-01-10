Bank of America Declares Preferred Stock Dividends for First Quarter 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bank of America Corporation today announced the Board of Directors has authorized regular cash dividends on the outstanding shares or depositary shares of the following series of preferred stock:

Series of Preferred Stock


Dividend per Share
or Depositary Share1


Record Date


Payment Date

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series E


$0.25556


January 31


February 15

Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series F


$1,000.00000


February 28


March 15

Adjustable Rate Non-
Cumulative, Series G


$1,000.00000


February 28


March 15

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series X


$31.25


February 15


March 7

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 1


$0.1875


February 15


February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 2


$0.19167


February 15


February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 4


$0.25556


February 15


February 28

Floating Rate Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series 5


$0.25556


February 1


February 22

Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series AA


$30.50


March 1


March 17

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series DD


$31.50


February 15


March 10

Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-
Cumulative Preferred Stock,
Series FF


$29.375


March 1


March 15

6.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series GG


$0.375


February 1


February 16

5.375% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series KK


$0.3359375


March 1


March 25

5.000% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series LL


$0.3125


March 1


March 17

4.250% Non-Cumulative
Preferred Stock, Series QQ


$0.3276042


February 1


February 17

Bank of America is one of the world's leading financial institutions, serving individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses and large corporations with a full range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The company provides unmatched convenience in the United States, serving approximately 66 million consumer and small business clients with approximately 4,200 retail financial centers, approximately 17,000 ATMs, and award-winning digital banking with approximately 41 million active users, including approximately 32 million mobile users.  Bank of America is a global leader in wealth management, corporate and investment banking and trading across a broad range of asset classes, serving corporations, governments, institutions and individuals around the world. Bank of America offers industry-leading support to approximately 3 million small business households through a suite of innovative, easy-to-use online products and services.  The company serves clients through operations across the United States, its territories and approximately 35 countries. Bank of America Corporation stock (NYSE: BAC) is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Investors May Contact:

Lee McEntire, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.388.6780
lee.mcentire@bofa.com

Jonathan G. Blum, Bank of America (Fixed Income)
Phone: 1.212.449.3112
jonathan.blum@bofa.com

Reporters May Contact:

Jerry Dubrowski, Bank of America
Phone: 1.646.855.1195 (office) or 1.508.843.5626 (mobile)
jerome.f.dubrowski@bofa.com

Christopher P. Feeney, Bank of America
Phone: 1.980.386.6794
christopher.feeney@bofa.com

1 Each series of preferred stock, other than Series F and Series G, is represented by depositary shares.  Dividend payments are made on a quarterly basis for each series of preferred stock, other than Series X, Series AA, Series DD, and Series FF, for which dividends are paid on a semi-annual basis.

