Collectibles Soared to New Heights in 2021

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is 2021 the year that everyone became a collector? While collecting has been a hobby for centuries, never in the history of collectibles has there been such interest as in 2021, when record prices were paid for coins, comics, Pokémon cards, video games, NFTs and even old VHS tapes.

1787 Brasher Doubloon that sold for $9.36 million

Multiple year-end lists summing up 2021 featured the collectibles boom, most commonly the explosive growth of the NFT (nonfungible token) market. The $69.3 million sale of an NFT by Christie's marked a turning point for NFTs, digital art and cryptocurrency.

More conventional collectibles, like coins, also experienced a boon in 2021, with many rare coins breaking records, some even multiple times. A 1937 British coin showing Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne to marry a divorced American socialite, sold for $2.28 million in March and then again for $2.45 million in October, both times setting a record for a British coin.

Spurred by an internet-driven economy, collectibles have become more accessible, liquid, fungible and high profile, which means more people are entering the market, and they are jumping in, not just dipping toes. The new owner of a 1787 Brasher Doubloon (the first gold coins struck in a newly independent United States) paid $9.36 million for the rarity — the first rare coin that he ever bought.

On one end of the collectibles spectrum are coins and traditional art; on the other are NFTs and new digital mediums. In between, there are pop culture collectibles like comic books, magazines, concert posters, trading cards, video games, VHS tapes — the list keeps growing as more items gain the allure of nostalgia. Comic books are the most established collectibles in this realm, with multiple titles selling for over $1 million in 2021. An all-time record was set when an Amazing Fantasy #15 — the first appearance of Spider-Man — sold for $3.6 million.

The surge in the collectibles industry has led to an extraordinary growth in demand for services that guarantee the authenticity and condition of these collectibles, such as those provided by the Certified Collectibles Group, a Florida-based company with branches in the UK, Germany and China. The Certified Collectibles Group guarantees that the items it evaluates are genuine and accurately graded, which goes far when they are bought and sold in a largely online market by people who will never meet face-to-face.

Many of the collectibles being sold for millions today will first receive the seal of approval of the Certified Collectibles Group. The company's CEO, Steven R. Eichenbaum, comments, "Collectibles exploded in popularity at the start of the pandemic, and they've only been growing. In more than 30 years, we have never seen anything like the interest that we are experiencing right now."

As the pandemic continues to affect people's lives in 2022 and many have already been bitten by the collecting bug, the collectibles markets are expected to continue thriving. Now the question is, what do you collect?

