Coriell Life Sciences Achieves HITRUST CSF® Certification for GeneDose Live Clinical Decision Support System

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With a steadfast commitment to protecting personal healthcare information, Coriell Life Sciences (CLS) – a leader in precision medicine dedicated to personalized medication safety – is proud to announce its GeneDose Live™ clinical decision support system (CDSS) has earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST. This achievement places CLS in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification.

CLS is using highly advanced – and highly secure – technology to enable the most precise medical care.

"Achieving HITRUST Certification is a testament to the fact that Coriell Life Sciences is using highly advanced – and highly secure – technology to enable the most precise medical care," says Scott Megill, President & CEO of Coriell Life Sciences. "We're extremely proud that our robust information security measures meet the highest industry standards as we protect sensitive information from end to end."

CLS' GeneDose Live™ is a cloud-based decision support modeling tool for medication planning. It provides individuals and their physicians clinically relevant insight into the safest, most effective medications for them based on their DNA and dozens of other factors. When ineffective or even harmful medications are flagged for an individual in the system, it allows physicians to evaluate the safety and efficacy of alternate drugs in real time based on risk factors that are specific to that patient. This information informs personalized prescribing decisions that are more likely to yield successful therapeutic results and reduce adverse drug effects.

GeneDose Live™ powers CLS' Corigen® Medication Safety Program, which enables large employers, public and private payer organizations, and other institutions to offer the service to its employees and members – in turn, improving population health and controlling rising healthcare costs.

"In today's ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges," said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. "Coriell Life Sciences' HITRUST CSF Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance."

Coriell Life Sciences (CLS), a leader in genetic science, uses innovation in precision medicine to reduce healthcare costs and empower a healthier world. With advanced bioinformatics technology, CLS offers the most comprehensive medication risk management program on the market.

