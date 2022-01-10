Food Lion Expands Hydroponic Produce Selection with Introduction of Vertical Roots Lettuce at 303 Stores

The leading regional grocery retailer has introduced Vertical Roots technology-enabled and vertically grown produce across 303 Food Lion grocery stores in the Southeast

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertical Roots , a leading U.S. vertical farm and consumer produce brand, is pleased to announce its new grocery retail partnership with Food Lion , bringing its fresh, flavorful, hydroponic lettuce to 303 Food Lion grocery stores across the Southeast. Vertical Roots is rapidly expanding its territory with produce now available at over 2,000 grocery stores in 13 states across the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

Food Lion's hydroponic expansion is evident of the many benefits vertical farming offers consumers and grocery retailers

The new Food Lion partnership further validates the consumer's growing awareness of the benefits of vertical farming, as well as the demand for locally-grown, fresh, high quality produce.

Food Lion grocery stores now offer Vertical Roots line of hydroponic Living Lettuces that include Green Butter, Green Oak, and Green Leaf, as well as large leaf lettuce mixes.

"Our new retail partnership with Food Lion is evidence of both our strong retail partnerships and the significant demand for regionally grown hydroponic produce among consumers, which is expanding to value shoppers," said Andrew Hare, Co-founder and General Manager of Vertical Roots. "As a company of modern technology-enabled farmers, we are 100% committed to delivering clean, healthy, and sustainable food to all the communities in which our products are sold, and focused on making our produce accessible to as many people as possible."

Vertical Roots operates the largest vertical container farm enterprise in the country, with its headquarters and R&D center in Charleston, SC and farm sites in Atlanta, GA, Columbia, SC, and Charleston, SC.

To accommodate the accelerating demand of Vertical Roots brand produce, the company continues to expand its existing farm sites and is set to open multiple new farm locations in centrally-located, high-demand regions in 2022.

Vertical Roots is a leader in the modern agriculture movement and on a mission to provide communities across the country with locally and sustainably grown produce. Vertical Roots hydroponic farms are designed and engineered by AmplifiedAg . The indoor agriculture tech company manufactures turnkey vertical farms using refurbished reefer shipping containers controlled by its proprietary hardware and farm management software.

Vertical Roots farms are global food-safe certified by USDA and FDA, and Vertical Roots produce is non-GMO certified and grown without harmful pesticides or chemicals of any kind.

Because produce is harvested, packaged and shipped within the same day, Vertical Roots products have superior flavor and long lasting freshness for up to 21 days.

Fans across the country, from James Beard Award winning chefs to at home cooks, celebrate Vertical Roots lettuce for its flavor, quality, freshness, and mission-based brand. Follow @verticalroots to see what's growing on inside our farms and in the kitchen, and find Vertical Roots lettuce near you at www.verticalroots.com .

About AmplifiedAg, Inc.

AmplifiedAg, Inc.™ is a modern agriculture technology leader focused on empowering a scalable, resilient, and sustainable food supply and providing global populations with access to clean, fresh, and healthy produce. The company has developed the most advanced CEA platform, and engineers hydroponic vertical farms from refurbished shipping containers which are controlled and automated through its proprietary hardware and seed-to-market farm management software.

AmplifiedAg's produce and indoor farming brand, Vertical Roots , is the largest hydroponic container farm in the world and currently sells its produce through more than 2,000 grocery stores and numerous food distributors across 13 states in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic.

In addition to powering its flagship brand Vertical Roots, AmplifiedAg provides holistic indoor farming solutions to sustainably grow and distribute food anywhere in the world. Learn more at www.amplifiedaginc.com .

