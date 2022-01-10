Jay Rasik Modi Wins the Business Excellence Award for Founding the Best FinTech Online Platforms in Canada

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary based businessman, Jay Modi has been awarded the Business Excellence Award for 2020 for the founding of some of Canada's top online FinTech Platforms.



Jay Rasik Modi Wins Business Excellence Award (CNW Group/BFC Media Corp.)

"Thank you to AI Global for this award, I appreciate the recognition and award". says Jay. "Today's business environment is ever more competitive, so this award is welcomed and received with thanks and gratitude to all the people collectively that have worked towards building this within our group" says Jay Modi, recipient of the Award.



Jay Modi has been involved in multiple industries through his journey in the business world and like many founders & entrepreneurs, has experienced wins and losses in his strive for a solid business foundation and diversity amongst the businesses he owns. In speaking with Jay, it is clear that he has learnt a multitude of aspects when it comes to the complicated world of business over the past few years that not even a decade at a university or college could have taught him what he has experienced in the real word of business.

"I dropped out of University within my first 6 months" says Jay. "For me, it just wasn't the right fit, I needed to jump right into business and make my own mistakes. I was self-taught and read multiple books on business and innovation. I consistently spoke to people that had made it in business and at a young age I made it a mandate to surround myself with older, smarter business people to absorb their advice and wisdom, then I just dived right into the real world and rolled with the punches "says Jay.

Jay has continued to stick to his commitments to all the people that have supported him in the past and has a bright future ahead of him in the Technology and Fintech sector, having helped build the sales and revenue division for some of Canada's Top Fintech Platforms.

AI Global Media is the Awards Administrator. Since 2010 AI Global Media has been committed to creating engaging B2B content that informs readers and allows them to market their business to a global audience. AI has 12 unique brands, each of which serves a specific industry or region. Each brand covers the latest news in its sector and publishes a digital magazine and newsletter which is read by a global audience. The flagship brand, Acquisition International, distributes a monthly digital magazine to a global circulation of over 108,000 businesses, who are treated to a range of features and news pieces on the latest developments in the global corporate market. Alongside this, AI has a luxury-lifestyle magazine, LUX Life, which appeals to a range of high-net-worth individuals, offering them insight into the latest products, experiences, and innovations. AI also owns brands such as Global Health & Pharma focuses on the medical and pharmaceutical industry.

AI Global says "Showcasing the companies who have worked hard in striving to give their clients the best service and products is important to us. We know and understand how tough making a successful business can be, and so everyone at AI Global Media takes great pride in our awards programmes". Steve Simpson, spokesperson for the Business Excellence Awards says, "We are excited to hand the Business Excellence Award to Jay for founding some of the best online personal finance platforms in Canada" Jay has worked relentlessly over the past few years to aid all of those around him in creating a sustainable, thriving business in the Financial Technology world. We at AI Global believe that Jay has accomplished that and has much more growth ahead of him" says Steve.

About Jay Rasik Modi

Born in London, United Kingdom, Jay Modi moved to Canada in 1997. He attended Western Canada High School in Calgary, Canada, and subsequently went onto the University of Calgary. Jay started his first business, an Organic Pasta Company, while attending the University of Calgary, which subsequently took off and was very successful. Jay made the decision to focus on that business, and not to complete his degree, which he sites as one of the best decisions he ever made. That decision blazed a path forward and led to Jay now having more than 20 years of business experience under his belt within multiple business sectors. Jay has been involved in Foods Manufacturing, Asset Management, Movie Production, Real Estate and now focuses heavily on the FinTech and Technology Industries.

About AI Global



