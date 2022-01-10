Mark Schulze Joins TSX Entertainment as Chief Strategy Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TSX Entertainment today welcomed Mark Schulze as its first Chief Strategy Officer.

A Silicon Valley payment technology veteran, Schulze joins the one-of-a-kind experiential entertainment company from Fiserv's Clover. Clover is the leading open point of sale platform in the US.

"One of the primary goals of TSX Entertainment is to energize next-generation platforms that decentralize entertainment consumption and create a fully-integrated retail, entertainment, food and hospitality journey," said Nick Holmstén, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of TSX Entertainment. "Mark is a payments legend who has our full confidence in creating the revolutionary app-driven solution that will take TSX Entertainment to the forefront of the future of entertainment, live from Times Square."

In this new role, Schulze will spearhead the development of the future-leading frictionless payment technology that will enable TSX Entertainment to connect fans around the globe with incredible live and virtual performances and brand drops from their favorite artists.

"I'm thrilled to team up with Nick, Ivan, and the talented group at TSX as we reimagine the future of entertainment," Schulze said. "I've spent my career optimizing both customer and vendor experiences through technology, and look forward to changing the game for artists and brand partnerships through seamless online to offline integration."

Prior to co-founding Clover, Mark's experience includes serving as Vice President at Quantcast, which he also co-founded, Vice President of both Product Management and Engineering at Interactive Corp.'s Match.com, and Director of Search at AOL and AltaVista.

About TSX Entertainment

TSX Entertainment empowers the world's most innovative artists and brands as a one-of-a-kind entertainment company creating an integrated, innovative, interactive, and immersive model that redefines the entertainment experience of the future. The company will go beyond music-creating integrations to make some of the world's biggest drops and cultural moments in the metaverse and at its flagship property in Times Square. Check out the future of entertainment for yourself at tsxent.com .

