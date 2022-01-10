MATRIX Resources Joins Motion Recruitment Partners

BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motion Recruitment Partners announced today the acquisition of MATRIX Resources to bolster its portfolio of leading global talent solutions companies which includes IT Staffing & Managed Solutions (Motion Recruitment), RPO & MSP Solutions (Sevenstep), and Federal Tech Consulting (The Goal).

MATRIX will be joining forces with Motion Recruitment, which combined will rank in the Top 15 of IT Staffing providers.

MATRIX will be joining forces with Motion Recruitment, MRP's specialized IT Staffing business. The combined entity will rank in the Top 15 of IT Staffing providers in the US and operate out of 22 sales markets with multiple talent services delivery centers serving North America. This new partnership will empower both companies with a significantly expanded set of capabilities:

Motion operates in 16 sales markets with 500+ delivery resources, 70+ highly specialized recruitment teams, and innovative tech networking series, "Tech in Motion".

MATRIX will add six new sales markets, 200+ additional delivery resources, Agile & DevSecOps Consulting, and Telecom specialized managed services .

"This is as ideal a fit as it gets with the incredibly complementary footprint, account portfolio, and functional competencies within both of these established leaders in the IT Staffing & Managed Solutions space," said Beth Gilfeather, CEO of Motion Recruitment Partners, LLC. "Even more importantly, the cultural match and growth vision are all extremely well-aligned amongst the two leadership teams. We are ready to partner on our bright future together."

"This move combines the strengths of two incredible companies to provide even more exceptional service to our clients and consultants. Together, we're poised to continue increasing market share," said Gary Wood, CEO of MATRIX Resources. "We are looking forward to leveraging some of Motion's unique strategies in specialized, multi-tiered recruiting for high demand tech disciplines. These new concepts, along with our deep and proven processes, will be a winning combination.

"We are thrilled to support the entire Management team as they continue to build a leading talent solutions provider in the IT and professional sectors," said Drew Greenwood, Managing Director of Littlejohn & Co., MRP's primary shareholder.

Motion and MATRIX will be spending the upcoming year unifying the businesses by combining each other's resources, best practices, and unique offerings; all while maintaining key existing leadership and operational structures.

About Motion Recruitment Partners

Motion Recruitment provides IT Staffing & Managed Solutions across North America for Contracting and Direct Hire and is the creator of networking and award event series Tech in Motion. Sevenstep provides Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Service Provider (MSP), Talent Data Analytics and Employment Branding solutions to large scale employers globally. The Goal provides Tech Consulting and teaming partnerships for the Federal sector.

About MATRIX Resources

Established in 1983, MATRIX provides IT Staffing & Managed Solutions as well as Agile & DevSecOps Consulting solutions to leading enterprises nationwide.

