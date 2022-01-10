PERFORMANCE BONDING SURETY & INSURANCE BROKERAGE, L.P. ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH BRP GROUP, INC.

TUSTIN, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Bonding Surety & Insurance Brokerage, L.P. ("Performance Bonding") is pleased to announce that its business will now be operated within the BRP Group, Inc. ("BRP Group") (NASDAQ: BRP) family through BRP Group's previously announced Partnership, BRP Group's nomenclature for a strategic acquisition, with Wood Gutmann & Bogart Insurance Brokers and certain of its affiliates and related entities (collectively, including Performance Bonding, "WGB"), which closed on December 1, 2021. BRP Group is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance solutions.

With a strong foundation in surety company underwriting criteria and practices, Performance Bonding provides contract, commercial and miscellaneous surety bonds across a broad client base, including general contractors, subcontractors, developers, service industry professionals, private equity firms and publicly-traded entities.

"This Partnership with Performance Bonding through WGB will add critical bonding and commercial insurance expertise to our national practice," said Trevor Baldwin, Chief Executive Officer of BRP Group. "Performance Bonding is highly-respected in their industry, and we are thrilled to welcome their team of experts into the BRP Group family."

"Performance Bonding could not be more excited to be joining forces with the highly-respected BRP Group organization and their brokerage Partners," said Erik Johansson, previously President of Performance Bonding who will serve as a Partner of Baldwin Krystyn Sherman Partners, LLC (a subsidiary of BRP Group) following the Partnership. "We believe this Partnership will enable Performance Bonding to continue to grow while providing expanded resources and expertise to our clients. We look forward to continuing the expansion of our National and Global Surety brokerage platform with an organization that shares a common culture and desire to provide best-in-class service to their Colleagues, Clients, and Carrier Partners."

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 700,000 clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com .



ABOUT PERFORMANCE BONDING SURETY & INSURANCE BROKERAGE, L.P.

Performance Bonding has a combined 60+ years of surety experience, and an extensive resume of managing bond programs for notable clients in various industries. They specialize in creating custom surety solutions for their clients and insurance brokerage partners.

Performance Bonding is a full-service national surety brokerage offering surety solutions for commercial, contract, and developer bond needs for private equity-owned firms, publicly-traded entities, and closely held private companies. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Orange County, California, Performance Bonding provides a complete range of surety products and services, with access to every major surety carrier in the nation.

