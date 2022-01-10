SHOWCASE CINEMAS CELEBRATES NATIONAL POPCORN DAY ON JAN. 19 WITH FREE MOVIE POPCORN FOR STARPASS LOYALTY PROGRAM MEMBERS Showcase is Offering a Free Regular Sized Popcorn for Starpass Members with Any Ticket Purchase at Theater Locations in MA, NY, OH and RI

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Showcase Cinemas, a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, is celebrating National Popcorn Day on Wednesday, January 19th by offering one free regular sized popcorn to members of its Starpass loyalty program with any ticket purchase at all locations in Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Rhode Island. This offer is valid in-theater only and must be redeemed at the concession stand.

Showcase's Starpass loyalty program is free and easy to join. Members earn 10% on virtually all purchases and receive a $5 voucher with every $50 spent. New members who register for Starpass on or before January 19 will receive a free popcorn on National Popcorn Day. Members may register online or at the box office during their ticket purchase on January 19 to qualify for the offer.

This year, National Popcorn Day also falls on a Wednesday, meaning senior citizens age 60 and older will also enjoy discounted ticket prices with Showcase Cinemas' Senior Wednesdays at all Showcase locations excluding Showcase SuperLux in Chestnut Hill, MA. It's the perfect time to get off the couch and see recent releases including Spider-Man: No Way Home, The 355 and Sing 2 the way they are meant to be seen – on the big screen!

"We know that freshly-popped, buttery popcorn is a highlight of the moviegoing experience for many of our guests, and we're excited to celebrate National Popcorn Day this year with free popcorn for our Starpass loyalty members," said Mark Malinowski, Vice President of Global Marketing. "It's the perfect day to head to the theater to see the latest thriller The 355 on the big screen, or as this year's event coincides with Senior Wednesday, it's a great opportunity for grandparents to bring their grandkids to see movies like Sing 2, all while enjoying a fun, safe and affordable day at the movies."

All Showcase Cinemas locations are currently operating under the company's "Be Showcase Safe" health and safety program. The program was developed and certified with J.S. Held, an environmental, health and safety firm led by noted toxicologists, epidemiologists and an Assistant Surgeon General, US Public Health Service (Retired).

The Be Showcase Safe program includes employee and customer protective mask requirements and automated socially distanced seating between parties. All US Showcase Cinemas locations have had hospital-grade air purifying systems installed in all auditoriums. The program also includes food and beverage manager ServSafeTM Food Safety Certification under the National Restaurant Association's ServSafe food and safety training and certification program. Additional procedures include increased/enhanced auditorium cleaning between shows and of high-touch surface areas and the availability of hand-sanitizing stations. More information about Be Showcase Safe may be found at: https://www.showcasecinemas.com/be-showcase-safe.

About Showcase Cinemas

Showcase Cinemas is a world leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, operating more than 800 movie screens in the U.S., U.K., Argentina and Brazil under the Showcase, Cinema de Lux, SuperLux and UCI brands. With 22 theater locations in the United States, Showcase Cinemas delivers the finest entertainment experience, offering the best in viewing, comfort and dining. For more information about Showcase Cinemas please visit our website at www.showcasecinemas.com.

