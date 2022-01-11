InventHelp Inventor Develops Strainer Spoon (HKT-205)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I am a professional ramen chef," said an inventor from Ridgewood, N.J. "My occupation inspired me to develop an improved spoon for ramen enthusiasts that may be used in restaurants or for take-out."

He developed the patent-pending SMART SPOON that allows users to control the amount of broth with the noodles and other soup ingredients for a more enjoyable meal. This invention could be designed in stainless steel versions for home or restaurants and in plastic models for take-out. It may eliminate tilting a spoon to drain broth or using two spoons. Additionally, it may be employed with other broth-based soups and dishes.

