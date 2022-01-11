Isometric Micro Molding Selects BMF for Micro 3D Printing

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), the pioneer in microscale 3D printing systems, announced today that Isometric Micro Molding Inc. added additional BMF printers to support its customers' early design verification and prototyping efforts with micro 3D printing capabilities.

Isometric Micro Molding, the largest medical-focused micro molder in the U.S., is a trusted partner for micro solutions. Isometric micromanufactures complex, thin wall, tight tolerance, larger parts with micro features molded components and automated assemblies, from microfluidic devices to innovative medical implants and more. Since the fall of 2020, Isometric has turned to BMF's micro 3D printers to round out its vertically-integrated micro molding, micro tooling, CT scanning and micro automated assembly capabilities. Their most recent investment increases capacity from one to three printers to further support customers through early stage-development.

BMF printers, built upon patented Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) technology, enable ultra high-resolution parts (down to 2μm) to be 3D printed with unparalleled accuracy, precision and speed. Isometric Micro Molding's experienced team of engineers now use the printers to introduce a faster and less expensive design verification and prototyping process compared to traditional methods. In most cases, the 3D printed parts are quickly reviewed for DFM and scalability and then printed in fewer than three days, so that customers can evaluate and test critical components at their facilities, especially if mating parts are being used. Many customers also arrange multiple different designs to be 3D printed at once so that they can experiment with various iterations simultaneously to quickly get to a final design.

"Our customers have voiced their excitement and satisfaction with the resolution and quality of their 3D printed prototypes, the speed at which they are able to test functional designs, and their ability to experiment prior or in parallel with building a mold," said Brent Hahn, Vice President of Business Development and Strategy at Isometric Micro Molding. "A customer might have five different design ideas and we can now deliver them all at the same time, evaluate concurrently, and within a few days. Our continued investment in micro 3D printing, along with other material and miniaturization technologies, represents our commitment to customers as a full-service micro solutions provider. We pride ourselves with quick expert support of their components, platform projects, and assemblies."

Isometric Micro Molding joins a growing list of organizations that turn to BMF for end-use parts and prototypes within industries that were once left out of the additive manufacturing landscape, including medical device manufacturing, microfluidics, MEMS, biotech and pharmaceuticals, electronics/electrical connectors, research and development and more. BMF launched its microArch micro 3D printing systems globally in February 2020 and now has over 200 systems installed at customers around the world.

"Smaller parts are typically more difficult to design and more expensive to produce, and technological barriers have left entire industries out of the realm of 3D printing. That's no longer the case," said John Kawola, CEO of BMF. "The talented team at Isometric is helping their customers get ahead by finally realizing the benefits of 3D printing in ways that were never before possible."

To read more about how Isometric Micro Molding is leveraging micro 3D printing to improve the design and prototyping process, download BMF's whitepaper: Micro 3D Printing: Enabling Miniaturization . Additional information about Isometric Micro Molding can be found at www.isomicro.com .

About BMF – Boston Micro Fabrication

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) specializes in micro precision 3D printing. The company's microArch system uses a 3D printing approach called PμSL (Projection Micro-Stereolithography) that leverages light, customizable optics, a high-quality movement platform and controlled processing technology to produce the industry's most accurate and precise high-resolution 3D prints for product development, research and industrial short run production. The technology represents a true industry breakthrough by empowering product manufacturers to capitalize on the benefits of 3D printing without sacrificing quality or scale.

Founded in 2016, BMF has offices in Singapore, Boston, Shenzhen and Tokyo. For more information on BMF please visit www.bmf3d.com or follow the company on LinkedIn .

View original content:

SOURCE Boston Micro Fabrication