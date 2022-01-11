Jessica Smith promoted to Sales Manager at ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

PORTLAND, Wash., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica Smith is the new Sales Manager of ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales Portland after being promoted from Sales Engineer.

Jessica Smith - Sales Manager

"Jessica's combined experience as a sheet metal contractor, sales engineer for multiple HVAC manufacturers' reps, and product knowledge is great for our customers," said Keith Glasch, President and Principal at ACI. "I am so very excited to be a part of the ACI Sales Management Team for Portland. I am ready to dive right in leading the charge in driving sales in the Portland Area." said Jessica.

Born and raised in Portland, Oregon, Jessica now has 14 years of commercial HVAC experience, working both with mechanical contractors and manufacturers' representatives. She graduated with a BS in Construction Management and Mechanical Engineering from California State University - Sacramento. Her experience in the commercial HVAC and air distribution took off when she started working for Norman S. Wright Mechanical Equipment Company in California and now has been exceling here at ACI Mechanical & HVAC Sales these past two years as a sales engineer.

As the new Sales Manager, Jessica will provide leadership to the sales engineers and engineers on projects, with her staggering experience in preconstruction, estimating, design build, project management, and HVAC Equipment Sales. She is here to provide relationship focused initiative on meeting the needs of our customers and having a successful project for everyone involved.

About ACI Mechanical and HVAC Sales

ACI is the Pacific Northwest's vendor of choice for commercial HVAC applications in education and industrial facilities, data centers, commercial office buildings, and healthcare. Since 1985, ACI has served Oregon and Washington from locations in Seattle, Portland, and Spokane. ACI represents the finest manufacturers, including Ruskin, Price Industries, Loren Cook Fan Co., as well as, many other HVAC product lines. Visit acimechsales.com.

