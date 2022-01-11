North Carolina Teacher Named to Curriculum Associates' 2022 Class of Extraordinary Educators Rachael Jones of Andrews Middle School in Andrews receives national recognition for her best-in-class use of educational programs

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curriculum Associates has named Rachael Jones of Andrews Middle School in Andrews, NC to its 2022 class of Extraordinary Educators, an annual program that celebrates and connects exemplar K–8 teachers from around the country. Chosen from hundreds of nominations, Jones is among 35 educators from 19 states selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready®, i-Ready Classroom Mathematics, and/or Ready®, illustrating growth and achievement via formal assessments, demonstrating innovation and engagement practices for students, being evangelists for high standards and student achievement, and having taught for at least two years.

"With almost 500 years of teaching experience combined, this year's 35 Extraordinary Educators are all innovative and dedicated classroom leaders whose impact does not go unnoticed," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "We commend Rachael for her best practices in the classroom day in and day out and look forward to supporting her with unique professional learning opportunities to help further support the amazing work she does."

This year's class of Extraordinary Educators will have access to a network of peers from around the country to collaborate, connect, and learn from throughout the year, as well as access to professional development opportunities from Curriculum Associates. They will also be invited to participate and present at the Extraordinary Educators Leadership Summit as well as other professional learning events.

This is the third year of the Extraordinary Educators program. This year's class joins 75 additional educators from across the country in receiving this recognition.

"I am excited to be recognized as an Extraordinary Educator for 2022!," said Jones. "I am looking forward to learning from other educators around the country who have also had success using i-Ready and i-Ready Classroom Mathematics. "I look forward to sharing my successes as well and hope that I can help others learn about the joy of i-Ready and how much it can help students grow and learn."

Today, Curriculum Associates' programs are used in a majority of North Carolina's school districts.

To learn more about Curriculum Associates and the 2022 Extraordinary Educators, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Extraordinary-Educators/Classes.

About Curriculum Associates

Founded in 1969, Curriculum Associates, LLC designs research-based print and online instructional materials, screens and assessments, and data management tools. The company's products and outstanding customer service provide teachers and administrators with the resources necessary for teaching diverse student populations and fostering learning for all students.

