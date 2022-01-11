Topspin Consumer Partners Invests in MISSION

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Topspin Consumer Partners ("Topspin"), an operationally driven private equity firm focused on the consumer sector, announced today that it has made a growth investment in MISSION® ("MISSION" or the "Company"), a pioneer in cooling solutions used in sports, outdoor and jobsite applications. Topspin is partnering in the deal with the founders of Mission, DCF Capital and Allstar Innovations. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2009 and based in the New York metropolitan area, MISSION is an innovative developer of proprietary temperature-regulating and cooling technologies that improve users' safety, performance and comfort at work, rest and play. These innovative technologies provide instant cooling and heat relief in widely adopted consumer categories such as cooling towels, cooling neck gaiters, cooling hats, cooling socks and more. The Company sponsors a state-of-the-art thermoregulation performance lab (the MISSION Performance & Safety Lab) at the University of Connecticut's Korey Stringer Institute, which researches heat safety in athletic pursuits and other activities. Among MISSION's co-founders and partners are several world-class athletes including 23-time tennis champion Serena Williams, three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade and NFL champion Drew Brees.

Leigh Randall, Managing Partner at Topspin, said, "We are thrilled to invest in the Company and work alongside the MISSION founders and the Allstar Innovations team. We see enormous opportunity in the growing active consumer market segment, and MISSION's focus on science-based technologies, along with its status as both a thought-leader and pioneer in the category, will give the Company a strong advantage as it scales its business and pursues additional avenues and adjacencies for growth."

"MISSION is focused on delivering world-class solutions that help active consumers get cool and stay cool," said David Floren, DCF Capital Managing Partner. "We look forward to partnering with Topspin. The firm's operational resources and omnichannel consumer expertise will be invaluable as we expand our product offerings and continue exploring opportunities to use our technology in fitness, health and wellness and jobsite settings."

About MISSION®

Co-founded in 2009 by a group of world-class athletes including Serena Williams, Dwyane Wade and Drew Brees, MISSION® is pioneering temperature technologies to improve performance and recovery for active consumers everywhere. With thoughtful design and state-of-the-art technology, MISSION® has developed a broad portfolio of temperature technologies designed to help you do more, achieve more and enjoy more. All of MISSION's products are made from lightweight, ultra-soft, patented and proprietary fabrics with technologies designed to keep you comfortable in all conditions. For more information, visit www.mission.com and follow us @missioncooling on Instagram and Facebook.

About Topspin Consumer Partners

Topspin Consumer Partners is a Mamaroneck, NY-based private equity firm that makes investments in established, profitable and fast-growing middle-market consumer businesses. The firm invests across a number of subverticals within consumer, including health & wellness, personal care & beauty, food & beverage, household goods, pet, and children's products. The Topspin team has considerable operational expertise in consumer products and services and collaborates with founder-owners and management teams to build businesses of varying stages and sizes. Further information on Topspin can be found at www.topspincp.com .

