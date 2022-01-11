TUMI INTRODUCES THE NEXT GENERATION OF ALPHA BRAVO & THE TUMI CREW

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating over a decade of innovation and utilitarian design, TUMI's latest evolution of Alpha Bravo continues its legacy with the stellar Life in Forward Motion campaign. The collection is comprised of entirely new styles focused on modularity, sustainability, and durability. It features over two dozen new silhouettes including backpacks, slings, chest packs, briefs, duffels and crossbodies. Select bags will be available in a seasonal colorway that takes the military inspiration to the next level, made in a durable ripstop that takes its cues from rugged parachute fabric. Many styles feature a main body fabric made from recycled materials, an even more sustainable take on their signature ballistic nylon. The lining of almost all styles is also made with recycled materials and the built-to-last quality of the collection further enhances its sustainability.

In keeping with Alpha Bravo's go-anywhere, do-anything energy, each style is compatible with the new TUMI+ travel accessories—a modular ecosystem that can be used to customize your bag based on personal needs and complements a non-stop lifestyle. TUMI+ attaches not only to the Alpha Bravo collection, but many more across TUMI's portfolio by utilizing daisy chains, G-hooks and carabiners.

This Spring, TUMI spotlights the Alpha Bravo collection in a series of four short films starring an international cast known as the "TUMI Crew". Filmed in New York City and London, the bi-continental campaign is thoughtfully told through the lens of prominent directors, Autobahn and Andy Madeleine. The campaign authentically depicts these multifaceted talents navigating their Life in Forward Motion with the support of Alpha Bravo.

Chapter 1, starring F1 Driver and Gamer Lando Norris debuts January 11, 2022 and will feature the Navigation Backpack, Mason Duffel, and the Classified Waist Pack. The junior champion and 5x Formula 1 podium-finisher started racing at 7 years-old and became the youngest World Karting Champion at 14. He joined Formula 1 as the youngest-ever British Formula 1 driver at age 19 and now with multiple podiums, fastest laps and a pole position under his belt, he's paving his way to becoming a future Formula 1 World Champion.

Chapter 2, starring Pro Footballer and Role Model Son Heung-Min, debuts January 27, 2022 and will feature the Logistics Backpack, the Navigation Backpack, and the Liaison. Son is an integral part of the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and is the South Korean national football team captain. In 2019, Son became the highest-scoring Asian player in the Champion's League, following this by becoming the first Asian player to score more than 50 goals in the Premier League in 2020. Son has been named best footballer in Asia 6 times. With a humble and carefree attitude, his popularity transcends all people and brings fans together as one.

Chapter 3, starring Grammy-winning and Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated Actor, Performer and Musician Anthony Ramos, debuts February 7, 2022 and features the seasonal Recruit Chest Pack, the Ally Pack, and the Transport Pack. A storyteller, visionary and creator, Ramos recently released his sophomore album, "Love and Lies" melodically capturing raw emotions. Gracing covers of The Hollywood Reporter and Time Magazine, Ramos was included on TIME 100's prestigious "Next" list, highlighting emerging leaders who are shaping the future.

Chapter 4, starring acclaimed singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, debuts March 8, 2022, featuring the Platoon Sling, the Junior Crossbody, and the Search Backpack. Named an artist to watch by taste-making outlets like Pigeons & Planes, Fader, and i-D, in addition to being crowned one of seven breakout female musicians by Vogue UK, Abrams has amassed a devoted following on the strength of her emotionally intimate lyrics and DIY sensibilities. With her latest project, This Is What It Feels Like, Abrams brings her raw introspection to the most intimate of emotional experiences. Abrams is set to embark on a tour of North America and Europe in early 2022.

Events slated to accompany the launch include experiential pop-ups around the world featuring one-of-a-kind items from the Tumi Crew and an immersive look into the Alpha Bravo collection. TUMI debuts the experience at the Dubai Mall in UAE from February 8th through February 14th of 2022.

"It was important to us that we demonstrate the core pillars and values of TUMI in this campaign by showcasing our narrative in a disruptive, relevant way. TUMI's Life In Forward Motion campaign authentically shares our brand story through the lens of four unique multifaceted lives, capturing their aspirations, ambitions, and challenges. Like Alpha Bravo, the TUMI Crew are always pursuing excellence," says Jill Krizelman, TUMI Senior Vice President of eCommerce and Marketing.

Victor Sanz, Creative Director of TUMI adds, "The way we interact in the way we travel has taken a major shift in the past two years we saw this as an opportunity to refocus the Alpha Bravo collection for our new modern customer. We studied what is truly important to our customer and evaluated how we can integrate it into the launch of this collection. Truly diving into their needs not only from a business side but a lifestyle side knowing that they are also pursuing their passions".

About TUMI

Since 1975, TUMI has been creating world-class business, travel and performance luxury essentials, designed to upgrade, uncomplicate, and beautify all aspects of life on the move. Blending flawless functionality with a spirit of ingenuity, we're committed to empowering journeys as a lifelong partner to movers and makers in pursuit of their passions. The brand is sold globally in over 75 countries with approximately 2,000 points of sale.

For more about TUMI, visit www.TUMI.com

