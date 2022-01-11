U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2022 Best Jobs

WASHINGTON, Jan. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced the 2022 Best Jobs . The rankings offer a look at the best jobs across 17 categories – from sectors such as business and technology – to help job seekers at every level achieve their career goals. They take into account the most important aspects of a job, including growth potential, work-life balance and salary.

While nearly 4 in 10 jobs of the 100 Best Jobs are health care or health care support roles, a technology job – information security analyst – captured the No. 1 spot this year.

"Information security analysts are increasingly critical as organizations work to protect against data breaches and cyber attacks," says Antonio Barbera, consumer advice senior editor at U.S. News. "The 10-year outlook for the occupation is strong: It is predicted to be in high demand, with an expected expansion of the profession and an increase in its volume of jobs. Low unemployment and a high median salary make this career sector appealing as well."

Following information security analyst in the overall rankings is nurse practitioner at No. 2, physician assistant at No. 3 and medical and health services manager at No. 4. In addition, fashion designer debuted on the list this year, ranking No. 32 for solid scores across all component measures.

"It is no surprise that health care occupations continue to dominate the Best Jobs general rankings; the COVID-19 pandemic has certainly helped underscore the essential role they play in all of our lives," says Barbera. "The low unemployment rates and strong future prospects for many of these roles certainly reflect that."

Health care jobs also continue to rank high among the Best Jobs that Pay More Than $100K , with that industry capturing nine of the list's top 10 jobs. Physician took the No. 1 spot, while oral and maxillofacial surgeon landed at No. 2 and obstetrician and gynecologist tied with anesthesiologist at No. 3. These have a median salary of more than $200,000.

The 2022 Best Jobs rankings offer job seekers detailed information on training and education requirements, median salary, and job satisfaction across diverse sectors, including social services , education , construction , and creative and media . For individuals interested in pursuing science , technology , engineering and math, also known as the STEM fields, U.S. News compiles the Best STEM Jobs . Best Jobs Without a College Degree and Highest Paying Jobs Without a Degree are also offered for those who did not attend or finish college.

To calculate Best Jobs, U.S. News draws data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs are then scored using seven component measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance. For further details on how the rankings were calculated, see the methodology .

2022 U.S. News Best Jobs Rankings

100 Best Jobs

Information Security Analyst Nurse Practitioner Physician Assistant Medical and Health Services Manager Software Developer

Best Technology Jobs

Information Security Analyst Software Developer Data Scientist IT Manager Computer Systems Analyst

Best Health Care Jobs

Nurse Practitioner Physician Assistant Speech-Language Pathologist Physician Registered Nurse

Best Business Jobs

Medical and Health Services Manager Financial Manager Statistician Market Research Analyst Operations Research Analyst

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower citizens, consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.

