Actual Veggies Plant-Based Burgers Launch on ShopVejii.com

Leading plant-based burger brand, Actual Veggies, makes debut on Vejii Marketplace

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vejii Holdings Ltd. (CSE: VEJI) ("the Company'' or "Vejii"), a North American online marketplace for plant-based and sustainable products, announced today that Actual Veggies, a healthy plant-based burger brand, has launched on ShopVejii.com .

Actual Veggies created its burger patties with the goal of offering a healthier alternative to traditional burgers, beyond the imitation meats and veggie burgers that Actual Veggies' founder saw in grocery aisles that he felt were either highly processed, frozen, bland or loaded with preservatives.

The company works directly with farmers to source the freshest and sustainable crops, and all R&D happens in the company's kitchen, not in a lab. Actual Veggies' in-house chef strives to create products that are clean, tasty, and filling.

Actual Veggies patties are ¼ pound, thick-cut, and filled with wholesome, plant-only ingredients that are vibrant, beautiful, and delicious. There are no fillers, preservatives or ingredients that can't be pronounced.

"At Actual Veggies' we are committed to simple, clean ingredients and no science projects or processing. Everything starts from the ground. We're reducing environmental strain while also making tasty food options that are convenient and healthy too," says Jason Rosenbaum, Actual Veggies CEO. "Vejii's company ethos and mission align with what we are trying to accomplish as a company. To be able to grow our brand while working with a company that is equally as committed to sustainability is something that we are proud to be able to do."

Vejii is a digital marketplace and fulfillment platform offering thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products, from hundreds of vendors in a centralized, online shopping experience. The Vejii marketplace was built to make it easy for brands like Actual Veggies to rapidly scale sales and distribution nationally and internationally. Vejii will be supporting the company by helping it to gain national exposure across the United States.

"As we continue to scale our brand and marketplace, it is especially important to us to remain committed to the community we've created by partnering with companies that have also committed to sustainability," said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. "This partnership with Actual Veggies' will allow us to expand our selection for our customers with a unique and innovative plant-based burger option that is unlike many brands that are currently on the market."

About Actual Veggies

Actual Veggies debut product line features always fresh, substantial, 1/4 lb. vegetarian burgers, made with only real vegetables, natural binding units, no preservatives, and no additives. Our first four burgers are vibrantly coloured and showcase their farm-fresh veggies by looking and tasting like works of art. No labs, just kitchens. They don't taste like meat because they're not trying to, and that's okay because, well, veggies are great too! We are just what our name says — actual veggies — and always will be. Backed by Big Idea Ventures, Actual Veggies was founded in March 2020.

About Vejii Holdings Ltd.

Headquartered in Kelowna B.C., Vejii is a unified digital marketplace and fulfillment platform featuring thousands of plant-based and sustainable-living products from a growing list of hundreds of vendors. The platform offers an easy-to-use, omnichannel experience for both vendors and buyers, leveraging big data and artificial intelligence to elegantly connect brands with a targeted consumer base, both organically and through specialized marketing programs. Dynamic fulfillment services empower brands to offer fast and reliable delivery, with ongoing engagement being driven through features like smart lists, subscription programs, reordering functions, sampling programs, and more.

