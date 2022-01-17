ATA Begins Final Round of America's Road Team Selection

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Selection is underway for the 2022-2023 edition of America's Road Team, the American Trucking Associations' elite team of trucking industry ambassadors.

"We're excited to host the best of the best in the trucking industry this week as we narrow down to the final group. This will be our most diverse team of captains yet," said Elisabeth Barna, ATA executive vice president of industry affairs. "America's Road Team captains act as voices for the industry, a critical role as it becomes more and more evident how important trucking is to the economy overall and as a source of jobs."

The 34 finalists are industry veterans, many of whom are state-level road team captains, national truck driving championship winners, and role models at their companies and in their communities. They have a combined total of 75 million safe-driving miles and 923 years as professional truck drivers.

With professional truck drivers hailing from coast to coast and from large and small carriers, the group of finalists offers a full cross-section of the 3.6 million professional truck drivers operating in the United States. A panel of judges, including trucking executives and trade press, will evaluate the finalists on their knowledge of the industry, ability to effectively express their thoughts on transportation issues, and their overall safe-driving records.

The final round of judging for America's Road Team is scheduled for January 18-19. The 2022-2023 America's Road Team will be announced on January 19.

To be nominated to serve as an America's Road Team Captain, professional truck drivers must be employed or leased to an ATA member company. Each nominee should have an excellent safety record, and should demonstrate an ability to communicate his or her commitment to safety and passion for the industry. Nominees should also portray a positive image of the professional truck driver in all that they do.

Finalists for the 2022-2023 America's Road Team are:

James Alvarez , United Parcel Service; Darien, Illinois

Peggy Arnold , Yellow; Manchester, Tennessee

Terry Bennett , ABF Freight System; Gainesville, Florida

Bob Bramwell , ABF Freight System; Centerview, Missouri

Michael Buck , Yellow; Moore, Oklahoma

Teddy Butler , ABF Freight System; Hampton, Georgia

Kevin Byrnes , United Parcel Service; Sparta, New Jersey

Robbie Cottrel, XPO Logistics; Bedford, Virginia

Jesus Davila , Werner Enterprises; San Antonio, Texas

Ken Duncan , Walmart Transportation; Gorham, Maine

James Ellis , Grammer Logistics; Erwin, North Carolina

Lalo Fernandez , FedEx Freight; Battle Ground, Oregon

Richard Frazer , Yellow; Rockford, Illinois

Charlie Fuller , FedEx Freight; Pembroke Pines, Florida

Ritch Fundell , FedEx Freight; Tonica, Illinois

Salvador Gonzalez , TForce Freight; Ocala, Florida

Darrien Henderson , J&M Tank Lines Inc.; Mobile, Alabama

John Henderson , TCW Inc.; Lebanon, Tennessee

Lloyd Howell , TCW Inc.; Birmingham, Alabama

Gina Jones , Werner Enterprises; Peoria, Arizona

Dean Key , Ruan Transportation Management Systems; Primghar, Iowa

Glen Allen Kirk , Old Dominion Freight Line; Franklin, Indiana

William Kling , Old Dominion Freight Line; Elliottsburg, Pennsylvania

Jeffrey Mundis , TForce Freight; Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Scott Post , FedEx Ground; Maplewood, Minnesota

Jeff Rose , Yellow; Creston, Ohio

Ron Round , Pottle's Transportation LLC; Enfield, Maine

David Schroeder , FedEx Freight; Bellaire, Ohio

Eric Stein , Werner Enterprises Inc.; Canajoharie, New York

PJ Singh, Penske Logistics; Stockton, California

Derrick Thorpe , TForce Freight; Rahway, New Jersey

Bernard Wanyo , United Parcel Service; Newport, Pennsylvania

Scott Wood , Penske Logistics; Shelby, North Carolina

David Young , FedEx Freight; Charlotte, North Carolina

To learn more about the America's Road Team and view the team's biographies, visit the official America's Road Team webpage.

