Emmy-nominated Portland Journalist Amber Wilmarth Joins Sentinel Resource Group, Global Risk Management Firm in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentinel Resource Group (SRG) today announced the hiring of former KPTV Reporter Amber Wilmarth as the firm's new Media & Communications Manager.

Amber Wilmarth

With a near-decade of experience in broadcast, she'll oversee SRG's communication and outreach strategies. Wilmarth will manage and develop content to drive engagement with clients, future clients, and the corporate risk community as a whole.

"We are thrilled to welcome Amber to our team. With her talents as a journalist, storyteller and passion for the safety and security of others, Amber is joining SRG at a pivotal time in the strategic growth of our firm," said David Tindall, Chief Operating Officer, SRG.

For the past two years, Wilmarth worked as a Reporter and Anchor for the highest rated morning show in Portland, Ore. In 2020, she was nominated for two Emmy's for her coverage of local riots in the downtown Portland area. Wilmarth has investigated and reported on hundreds of stories, many relating to violent crime, workplace safety and natural disasters. With that, she brings a unique perspective to SRG underscoring the importance of mitigating risk.

"Helping people live and work in safer communities was a driving force behind my storytelling in the news industry and I'm thrilled to carry that into my new role at SRG, where people's safety comes first," said Wilmarth.

Wilmarth has a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism & Communication with a Minor in Business Administration from the University of Oregon. Aside from local news, her work has appeared on three network news organizations: NBC, CNN and FOX News Channel.

Wilmarth will also serve as the main contact for press inquiries regarding interviews with the SRG team.

About Sentinel Resource Group:

Sentinel Resource Group is a global risk management and intelligence firm based in San Jose, Calif. with offices in Los Angeles and Washington D.C. SRG advises some of the most iconic brands and corporations in the world on their most critical risk matters.

