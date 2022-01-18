SOUNDEXCHANGE AND MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION PRESENT A FOUR-PART EVENT SERIES ON THE FUTURE OF MONETIZATION IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY

SOUNDEXCHANGE AND MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION PRESENT A FOUR-PART EVENT SERIES ON THE FUTURE OF MONETIZATION IN THE MUSIC INDUSTRY Series Kickoff on February 16 to Feature a Conversation with Roblox and Performance by Singer-Songwriter Tai Verdes

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SoundExchange, in partnership with the Music Business Association (Music Biz), announces a four-part virtual event series centered on the evolving impact of technology on the music industry.

Over the course of the year, these events will gather subject matter experts, tech visionaries, and buzzworthy performing artists to address the most critical issues facing the music tech industry. Sessions will cover topics such as the future of live events and the metaverse, simplifying the music business, metadata management, and monetizing music in emerging streaming platforms.

"Today's tech landscape is rich with opportunities and challenges for artists, labels, CMOs, and DSPs alike. Through our partnership with the Music Business Association, we will elevate critical conversations with those working hard to make music's future bright, efficient, and lucrative amidst a digital revolution," states Michael Huppe, president and CEO, SoundExchange."

"We are delighted to partner with SoundExchange to curate this series of provocative, solution-oriented discussions among global experts from the front lines of tech, data, and music," says Dr. Portia Sabin, president, Music Biz. "As an added bonus, we'll showcase musical talents that illustrate how the tech landscape can change the course of an artist's career. This event series certainly embodies the entertaining and educational programming Music Biz seeks to offer our industry."

The first program in the series, The Future of Live Events, will take place Wednesday, February 16 from 2:00 to 3:00 PM ET and features Jon Vlassopulos, global head of music, Roblox, in conversation with Huppe. The two will explore the world of concerts and global gatherings across gaming, the metaverse, and more. The inaugural event will also feature a performance by TikTok breakout star Tai Verdes, who was recently named to Shazam's "Artists to Watch in 2022" list and performed an immersive virtual concert on Roblox last November.

The remaining three events of the four-part 2022 series will center on digital royalties and streaming, monetizing music in apps and emerging technology, and tools for royalty management. Dates and times for these upcoming sessions will be announced in the near future.

KICKOFF EVENT DETAILS:

The Future of Live Events

Wednesday, February 16, 2022

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM EST

FREE for all to attend

Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_vJUN7TJ3R6649RQHe10AsQ

AGENDA:

Dynamic quickfire Q&A between Michael Huppe , president and CEO of SoundExchange, and Dr. Portia Sabin , president of the Music Business Association

In-depth conversation between Huppe and Jon Vlassopulos , global head of music, Roblox, on gaming and the metaverse, creators using AR and VR, reimagining concerts, reaching global audiences, and a new music economy.

Acoustic performance by singer-songwriter, Tai Verdes .

ABOUT SOUNDEXCHANGE

SoundExchange collects and distributes digital performance royalties on behalf of more than 250,000 creators and to date has paid more than $8 billion in distributions. Through unparalleled innovation of financial tech products and services, it distributes royalties to creator groups, advocates for fair pay across platforms, and creates systems that improve how the industry operates. Its proprietary fintech solutions help turn data into accurate revenue for creators and include Music Data Exchange (MDX) and International Standard Recording Codes (ISRC) Search. www.soundexchange.com

ABOUT MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION

The Music Business Association (Music Biz) creates the rooms in which the important conversations that shape the future of our industry take place. We believe it takes the commitment of everyone in the room to make these conversations actionable. We know when we work together, our industry, your business and your people will be stronger as a result! www.musicbiz.org

