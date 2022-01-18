STEM GLOBAL ACTION'S NO MORE LOST EINSTEINS CAMPAIGN

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new STEM Global Action Today article, SGA presents the story of Jahmeer Cade. A brilliant young man studying to be a mechanical engineer, Jahmeer exemplifies the positives that arise when a child is nurtured at home, school and with extracurricular programming, like the science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) learning at STEM NOLA.

Jahmeer built a Raspberry Pi Powered Arcade in the STEM NOLA Technology summer camp.

AnSGA affiliate, STEM NOLA brings STEM learning directly into communities. Dr. Calvin Mackie, founder of SGA and STEM NOLA, believes that STEM learning prevents the talents of Black & Brown children from being wasted in our society. A recent article in Issues in Science and Technology magazine says many students start out as "gifted" and "high achievers," but due to a lack of local investment in low-income school districts and access to resources like computers, afterschool STEM programs, and mentors, these students become "Lost Einsteins."

With support from corporations and philanthropy, SGA's Lost Einsteins Campaign is raising awareness and engagement among parents, educators, government as well as civic, corporate and community leaders across the country, spurring them to initiate programs nurturing children. Over the last eight years, Dr. Mackie's programs impacted more than 100,000 K-12 children, 20,000 families and 5,000 schools in the U.S., and five other countries.

"We are proud of our accomplishments, but believe that so many more children can be put on a similar path as Jahmeer, and become STEM leaders," Dr. Mackie says.

In the SGA Today article, Jahmeer discusses how his love for STEM subject grew from family support and his participation in STEM NOLA programs.

"I liked to build things and figure out why does this thing move or why did this happen," Jahmeer says. "I liked the problem-solving aspect of it. And so, because of that, I told my mom that I wanted to be an engineer. I started getting really interested in NASA and spaceships and rockets. What really started it was my mom bringing me to those camps, and then my passion for it just grew."

Jahmeer graduated from St. Augustine, an all-Black Catholic high school in New Orleans, with outstanding grades. He was also a member of their state championship basketball team. SGA will continue to highlight success stories that elevate STEM role models and encourage parents and educators to prevent Lost Einsteins.

In 2013, Dr. Mackie founded STEM NOLA, a non-profit committed to expanding STEM education in under-resourced communities. Dr. Mackie hosts the Let's Talk STEM with Dr. Calvin Mackie podcast series featuring insightful interviews with guests from all aspects of STEM – entrepreneurs, educators, corporate leaders, students.

