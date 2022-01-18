Wilshire Quinn Hits $300M in Total Loan Volume

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. announced Tuesday that its private lending fund, the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, has funded over $300 million in bridge loans since its inception in 2011. The announcement comes 18 months after Wilshire Quinn hit the $200 million milestone.

New loan originations made by the San Diego-based lender also increased 139% in 2021 compared to the previous year.

"The need for short-term financing in the commercial real estate space continues to drive our rapid growth," Wilshire Quinn Capital CEO Christopher M. Garcia said. "As traditional lenders continue to struggle with delays and inefficiencies with their lending platforms, we continue to be a strong resource for real estate investors that require an immediate lending solution."

Wilshire Quinn specializes in short-term bridge loans, a type of asset-based loan financing through which a borrower receives funds secured by property. Wilshire Quinn's streamlined lending process typically results in fundings in five to seven business days.

ABOUT WILSHIRE QUINN

Wilshire Quinn (www.wilshirequinn.com) provides senior debt financing ranging from $200,000 to $20,000,000 on a variety of property types, including but not limited to: non-owner-occupied residential properties, multi-family properties, condos, hotels, assisted-living facilities, entitled land, parking lots, office buildings, industrial buildings, and retail centers. Wilshire Quinn works directly with real estate owners and mortgage professionals nationwide.

Loans are made or arranged by Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC pursuant to California Finance Lenders Law license #603J060. Wilshire Quinn Capital, Inc. serves as manager of the Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC. The information above is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in the information above is an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. Any such offer to purchase securities will be made only through the Private Placement Memorandum of Wilshire Quinn Income Fund, LLC.

CONTACT: Emily Mesetz, 619-872-6000

