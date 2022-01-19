COLUMBIA BANK BOLSTERS SEATTLE COMMERCIAL LENDING TEAM WITH FIVE NEW HIRES

TACOMA, Wash., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced that a five-person commercial banking team has joined its Seattle office as the Bank continues to grow in this critical market.

Robert Boswell

"Middle-market companies in the Seattle area are poised for additional growth in the coming years and they require experienced professionals like this high-caliber team," said Chris Merrywell, Columbia's executive vice president and chief operating officer. "This is a seasoned team who appreciates our brand of banking and share our excitement about the future we are building through our proposed combination with Umpqua Bank."

The financial services professionals joining include:

Robert Boswell who joins as a commercial banking team leader and senior vice president responsible for overseeing client relationships, business development, and risk management practices for the new Seattle Commercial Banking Team. Spanning 25 years, Boswell's banking career has focused on working with traditional businesses and technology clients in Boston and Bellevue / Seattle. He has partnered with clients to provide banking services for various aspects of their businesses, including acquisitions through many business cycles and advised on a variety of lending structures to fund clients' growth plans. Prior to banking, he spent 12 years as a structural design engineer. Most recently, he was the commercial banking division manager at WaFd Bank. Boswell holds an MBA in finance from Kent State University.

Jocelyn Stockton joins as senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. With nearly 16 years of industry experience in underwriting, structuring, managing client relationships, and growing commercial portfolios, she is well-versed at assisting commercial banking clients. She has focused her banking career on industries including contractors, manufacturers, and professional services. Stockton holds a bachelor's degree with an emphasis in finance from Western Washington University.

Riley Gaffney joins as a senior vice president and commercial banking relationship manager responsible for new business development. He has experience banking clients across numerous industries, including manufacturing, construction, technology, and professional services. Gaffney works with companies on their financing needs through operating lines of credit, financing of mergers & acquisitions, assisting family-owned businesses, and private equity transactions. Prior to joining Columbia Bank, he worked in commercial banking at both WaFd Bank and KeyBank and in HomeStreet Bank's underwriting division. He holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Arts in Finance, both from Seattle University.

Also joining the Columbia Seattle Commercial Banking team is Anna DeCaterina. She joins as a vice president and commercial relationship manager responsible for tailoring credit solutions to align with client-goals. DeCaterina is experienced in analyzing a company's cash flow, performance metrics and market position across a variety of industries. She is skilled in providing customized banking services and developing credit structures that seamlessly align with a company's core objectives.

Miranda Jones joins as a vice president and portfolio manager. She will leverage her nearly seven years of commercial underwriting experience to support the commercial banking team with new deal approvals and ongoing portfolio monitoring. Jones has earned a reputation for meeting the individual needs of each client while mitigating risk. Prior to Columbia Bank, Jones was a senior credit analyst at WaFd Bank. She holds a bachelor's degree in Economics Sciences from Washington State University.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Northern California. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2021 list of "America's Best Banks" marking 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

