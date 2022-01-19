Sklar Kirsh Continues to Expand, Hires Attorneys Kathryn Carmichael and Ruth Kwon

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Top boutique law firm Sklar Kirsh LLP announced today that Kathryn Carmichael has joined the Real Estate Practice Group and Ruth Kwon has joined the firm's Litigation Practice Group.

"Katie and Ruth bring a wealth of experience in their areas of expertise and we are thrilled that they have joined the firm," said Andrew Kirsh, Co-Founding Partner of Sklar Kirsh LLP who also chairs its Real Estate Practice Group.

An accomplished business transactional attorney, Carmichael has over 15 years of experience in a wide range of areas in real estate including real estate acquisition, development and finance. She has represented buyers and sellers in all areas of real estate transactions with an emphasis on financing and development.

"I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to join a leading firm with a real focus on work-life balance, and to work with a diverse client base on complex real estate transactions," said Carmichael. "Sklar Kirsh has an excellent team and I am very excited to join the firm."

Carmichael graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor of Business Administration and then attended the University of Tennessee College of Law. After law school, Carmichael joined Williams Mullen's real estate group and represented a wide range of clients from individuals, start-up ventures, to Fortune 500 companies in all aspects of real estate and business matters. She then worked as an in-house attorney and handled corporate governance, licensing agreements, corporate merger and acquisition transactional documents, supplier and vendor contracts, human resource issues and insurance matters.

Kwon represents individuals and corporate clients in various stages of business litigation across a diverse range of commercial matters, including breach of contract, fraud, and misappropriation of trade secrets. Clients have praised Kwon as an adroit and tenacious advocate with a talent for swift, favorable conflict resolutions. Her practice also focuses on intellectual property, employment, and real estate disputes, often stemming from her commercial work.

"Sklar Kirsh is known locally and nationally as a top boutique where excellent attorneys work on significant matters, and has been recognized for its positive and supportive work environment," says Kwon. "As a native Angeleno, it was important to me to find a work culture that felt close to home."

Kwon earned her B.A. in English at the University of California, Los Angeles and her M.A. and Ph.D. in English at the University of Southern California. Prior to earning her J.D. at Loyola Law School, Kwon worked as a college educator, teaching Asian American Studies, English, and Humanities. Kwon is a member of the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles, the Korean American Bar Association, and the Asian Pacific American Women's Lawyer Alliance.

In 2021 Sklar Kirsh LLP was included in the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of 'Most Admired Law Firms' and was ranked among the 'Best Places to Work in Los Angeles.' US News – Best Lawyers included Sklar Kirsh in their 2022 "Best Law Firm" list.

Sklar Kirsh LLP is a boutique law firm that provides sophisticated and expert advice in the areas of corporate, real estate, bankruptcy and entertainment law as well as commercial, real estate and entertainment litigation. For more information, visit www.SklarKirsh.com.

