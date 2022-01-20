MellingMedical to Deliver CorneaGen Tissue to Federal Health Facilities

ALEXANDRIA, Va. and SEATTLE, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and CorneaGen, a mission-driven company committed to transforming how corneal surgeons treat and care for the cornea, today announced an agreement that will expand corneal tissue options for doctors in the federal health system, including the Veterans Health Administration.

This is the MellingMedical M logo. MellingMedical is a leading federal supplier of medical supplies, surgical devices and pharmaceuticals to veterans. MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions to all veterans nationwide. (PRNewsfoto/MellingMedical)

This agreement expands our commitment to transforming the lives impacted by corneal disease, especially Veterans.

"More than 250,000 American veterans currently receive disability compensation for eye or vision conditions," Chris Melling, Founder and CEO of MellingMedical noted, "We're honored to work with CorneaGen to increase the quantity and quality of corneal tissue available for treating veterans potentially suffering from sight loss or impairment due to glaucoma."

The agreement will open a channel between federal health facilities and CorneaGen's state-of-the-art laboratories whose advanced tissue processing methods yield more corneas than any other corneal tissue organization in the U.S. The Seattle-based company's comprehensive portfolio of corneal transplant tissue is processed to the standards set by the FDA and the Eye Bank Association of America.

"CorneaGen provides the highest quality donor tissue, service, and products to surgeons and their patients while driving innovations in corneal care," shared Bernie Iliakis, President of CorneaGen. "This partnership with MellingMedical expands our commitment to transforming the lives of those impacted by corneal disease by restoring sight, especially America's veterans."

About MellingMedical

MellingMedical, a CVE-Verified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), holds a Medical Equipment and Surgical Federal Supply Schedule (Med/Surg), as well as a Pharmaceutical Schedule, and currently serves more than 165 VA Medical Centers and 300 VA Outpatient clinics, all seven (7) VA CMOPs, 95 DoD Medical Facilities and Health and Human Services (HHS), including Indian Health Services (IHS) and the Center for Disease Control (CDC). MellingMedical provides access to innovative and cost-effective healthcare solutions in ophthalmology, optometry. To learn more, visit MellingMedical.com.

About CorneaGen

CorneaGen is a mission-driven company committed to transforming how corneal surgeons treat and care for the cornea. Based in Seattle, the company is innovating the next generation of cornea care, from new medical devices and biologics to treatments and interventions. CorneaGen supports corneal surgeons and their patients with a spectrum of services, including the latest in innovative products, delivery of the highest quality tissue, surgeon education, and advocacy for patient access and reimbursement policies. Please visit https://corneagen.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MellingMedical