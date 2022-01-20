As part of a record December, GrowPath adds another firm to its growing list of users and continues to push its technological advantages over competitors.

Ramon Eduardo Gonzalez Law Firm Taps GrowPath for Case Management and More As part of a record December, GrowPath adds another firm to its growing list of users and continues to push its technological advantages over competitors.

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based Ramon Eduardo Gonzalez Law Firm officially transitioned its case management duties to GrowPath in December 2021. It was part of a record month for the case management software company.

The move was also significant because GrowPath was designed and built for high volume firms. "That's the goal, of course, and GrowPath does tremendously help larger firms," said GrowPath CEO Neal Goffman. "But it's important to remember that GrowPath also helps smaller firms grow. It's right in our name. Our tools help small firms analyze, focus, grow their client bases, and seamlessly scale to that growth."

Ramon Gonzalez, who switched to GrowPath from MyCase, praised GrowPath for its features and security.

"Growpath makes it easy to keep track of case progress, identify the most important cases, and track staff productivity," he said. "It also makes form building and client communications more efficient. Growpath's storage system provides extra security for my files, protecting my firm and my client's information."

GrowPath is a ground-up, cloud-based, fully-integrated case management and analytics software solution designed for PI firms, though it has proven invaluable to attorney and firms in a variety of practices. It has recently earned the highest marks in customer satisfaction across its market. For more information about GrowPath, please visit

About GrowPath

GrowPath provides cutting-edge legal case management software and solutions for law firms nationwide. GrowPath's mission is empowering firms to improve the efficiency of the services they deliver, in turn decreasing stress and boosting revenue. To learn more, visit: https://growpath.com/demo.

