Reimagining Michael Baker International to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Michael Baker International, a global leader in engineering, planning and consulting services, announced today that the firm is implementing a new organizational structure to Reimagine Michael Baker, which will better position the company for accelerated growth and broaden its capabilities, services and solutions over the next five years to execute its vision of evolving to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm. This requires the firm's leaders and every colleague to redefine how the firm will protect and grow its core business in Transportation, Bridge, Water, Planning, Construction Services and other areas, while accelerating growth in Federal and dramatically advancing innovative, technology-based solutions. The firm will also attract new clients who benefit from the company's expanded offerings in the consulting space to grow and provide limitless opportunity for colleagues to develop professionally and personally.

To affect this evolution, the company established an Executive Committee (EC) led by Chief Executive Officer, Brian A. Lutes, that will focus on driving the company's strategy of short- and long-term growth objectives. Three newly appointed Presidents join Mr. Lutes and the firm's Chief Financial Officer, Amy N. Davis, to comprise the new EC: Kent Zinn, P.E., S.E., has been promoted to President, Infrastructure James E. Koch, Ph.D., P.E., has been elevated to President, Federal Programs and Services; and Dan Kieny has been named President, Consulting and Technology Solutions.

"Our company's goal is to constantly evolve, grow and improve, and our new organizational structure and enabling strategies reinforce our commitment to Reimagine Michael Baker and partner with our clients to uniquely employ various technology solutions to reinvigorate and reinvent our nation's infrastructure," said Thomas J. Campbell, Chairman at Michael Baker International and Founder and Managing Partner at DC Capital Partners. "There are myriad opportunities in our sector, challenged by unprecedented complexities, and we must leverage our capabilities to seize the limitless possibilities ahead."

Michael Baker possesses long-established relationships with departments of transportation across the country and Federal clients that span its nearly entire 82-year history. The firm has many aggressive avenues for growth with new opportunities within its DATAMARK business, the public safety geographic information systems team within Michael Baker; by leveraging the firm's strong position in the growing broadband infrastructure segment; by capturing more structural engineering projects; by increasing work in Mechanical Electric Plumbing (MEP) and fire protection as well as deepening its portfolio in asset management services, including data processing and analysis, Artificial Intelligence (AI)/Machine Learning (ML), enhancing workflow capability and automation, among others.

"To Reimagine Michael Baker, we will boldly move forward with the goal of serving our clients with expanded offerings, harnessing technology that differentiates the solutions we deliver and providing additional personal and professional growth opportunities for our employees, while continuing to reinvest in new training and incentive compensation," said Brian A. Lutes, Chief Executive Officer at Michael Baker International.

The firm will encourage initiative and out-of-the-box thinking and provide better recognition and accelerated advancement for its talented people. The firm's strategic intent to Reimagine Michael Baker will require enhanced collaboration among colleagues across the company and bold thinking and action to emphasize deeper connections with its clients to bring to bear the strength of Michael Baker's international expertise and its trusted local relationships.

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/.

