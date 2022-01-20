Spring Harvest Corporation and My Anns Corporation Announce Merger Agreement

PIQUA, Kansas, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Harvest Corporation ("Spring Harvest" or the "Company") announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire My Anns Corporation ("My Anns"), the parent company of Piqua State Bank, a Kansas state-chartered bank with its principal office in Piqua, Kansas (the "Bank").

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of My Anns," said Vivi Lu, President of the Company. "Piqua State Bank has a long history with its customers and business partners. We look forward to working with the Bank's team and local community after obtaining necessary regulatory approvals."

"We are proud of our history and service in the community as the only locally-owned, locally-operated bank in Woodson and Allen counties, and we are thrilled for what we see as the next natural step in our evolution and development for our customers and business partners," said Donna Curry, Chairman and President of My Anns.

The merger agreement has been unanimously approved by the respective Boards of Directors of Spring Harvest and My Anns. Completion of the merger is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals and the approval by shareholders of My Anns. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Troutman Pepper is serving as legal counsel to Spring Harvest in connection with the transaction. The Capital Corporation is acting as exclusive financial advisor and Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP is serving as legal counsel to My Anns in connection with the transaction.

About My Anns and the Bank

My Anns is a Missouri corporation and registered bank holding company under the Bank Holding Company Act of 1956, as amended. The Bank is a Kansas state-chartered banking institution with its principal office in Piqua, Kansas. As of September 30, 2021, My Anns had total assets of approximately $36.8 million. My Anns has one office in Allen County, Kansas and two offices in Woodson County, Kansas.

