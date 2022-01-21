Aktify Wins International Vega Digital Award for Marketing

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aktify Inc., a conversational collective intelligence (CI) platform for enterprise businesses, recently won the Canopus Vega Digital Award for Marketing. This award was achieved, surpassing 1,392 other qualified entries. Aktify's conversational AI engine is the product being recognized. It is used by marketing and sales teams across various industries around the country by using AI to start conversations between brands and consumers, the end goal being to connect the two and create a transaction.

"Aktify has come a long way in its short lifetime," Craig Daly, CRO of Aktify stated. "What started out with just a few employees just over a year ago is now listed among other winning giants like State Farm, AARP and Blue Cross Blue Shield as a Vega Digital Award winner. We're grateful for the recognition and I'm excited for what's coming next on Aktify's journey."

The Vega Digital Awards leverages on its host, the International Awards Associate (IAA) to capture the attention of the creative digital media industry worldwide. "Given the context of recent events, seeing these brilliant minds at work convinces me that the digital medium is undoubtedly the future," Kenjo Ong, CEO of IAA remarked. "If this is the level of excellence while we are still in the 'new normal', it excites me to think about what the future holds."

IAA invited 26 recognized professionals from 13 different countries as the industry jurors to guarantee impartiality and high standards of assessment. The jury was responsible for selecting the best from among the applications. Their assessments propell the industry ahead, as these works become benchmarks of excellence and establish best practice standards. Blind judging was exercised to keep the competition unbiased and jurors assessed each entry purely on its own merits.

"It is humbling to see talented individuals thriving in their craft despite the pandemic," Ong noted. "Excellence pushes people towards greatness in spite of adversity, and Aktify certainly captured that notion of excellence."

About Aktify

Aktify is a conversational intelligence company that connects brands to consumers. It solves the pervasive sales team problem of not being able to scale communication because of resource limitations. Robust data science is used to serve customers with thoughtful and dynamic conversations. By managing leads through a CRM or MAP integration, Aktify creates millions of weekly conversations through SMS and phone calls, delivering a 10x ROI to clients. Sales teams no longer need to spend time calling and emailing leads to get a live conversation scheduled - Aktify has it covered.

Although there are many use cases for Aktify's platform, the largest value Aktify customers see comes from stalled or "dead" leads that have not responded to representatives for a significant amount of time. Lead acquisition is expensive, so Aktify takes on those "worthless" leads and uses SMS AI to re-engage conversations and get them on the phone with a sales agent. Essentially, Aktify's AI platform creates revenue from dead leads.

To learn more about Aktify and how AI is changing the way companies intentionally converse with their customers, schedule a demo today at https://aktify.com/get-demo

