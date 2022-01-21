Freedonia Analyst Weighs In On Holcim's Purchase of Malarkey Building Products

CLEVELAND, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Holcim, a leading global producer of cement, ready-mix concrete, and other building materials, announced recently that it planned to acquire Malarkey Building Products, a leading supplier of asphalt shingles, bituminous low-slope roofing, and related roofing accessories, for $1.3 billion. The transaction, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2022, will expand Holcim's presence in the US.

Freedonia Group logo (PRNewswire)

According to Freedonia Group industry analyst Matt Zielenski, "Holcim's acquisition of Malarkey Building Products allows it to enter the large US residential roofing market. By purchasing Malarkey – which has a significant presence in the roofing market in the Western half of the US – Holcim will acquire a leading brand name well-regarded by contractors, as well as Malarkey's network of manufacturing plants. The residential roofing market in the US is expected to see sales growth going forward as demand for new housing remains high and homeowners continue to invest in their homes, such as replacing older or worn roofing."

Furthermore, noted Zielenski, "Holcim's purchase of Malarkey follows on last year's acquisition of Firestone Building Products, a leading supplier of roofing and other building materials for the commercial construction market. The combination of Malarkey and Firestone Building Products will make Holcim a leading player in the US roofing market, positioning themselves as a one-stop supplier for roofing contractors and construction professionals."

For more information on the outlook for roofing and other building products – see the Construction Studies page featuring the following industry studies by The Freedonia Group:

About the Freedonia Group - The Freedonia Group, a division of MarketResearch.com, is the premier international industrial research company, providing our clients with product analyses, market forecasts, industry trends, and market share information. From one-person consulting firms to global conglomerates, our analysts provide companies with unbiased, reliable industry market research and analysis to help them make important business decisions. With over 100 studies published annually, we support over 90% of the industrial Fortune 500 companies. Find off-the-shelf studies at https://www.freedoniagroup.com/ or contact us for custom research: +1 440.842.2400.

Press Contact:

Corinne Gangloff

+1 440.842.2400

cgangloff@freedoniagroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Freedonia Group