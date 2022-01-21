SUNSTONE HOTEL INVESTORS ANNOUNCES TAX TREATMENT OF 2021 DIVIDENDS

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (the "Company" or "Sunstone") (NYSE: SHO), the owner of Long-Term Relevant Real Estate® in the hospitality sector, announced the following tax treatment of the 2021 distributions to holders of the Company's preferred stock.

Security

Description CUSIP Ticker

Symbol Record

Date Payable

Date Total

Distribution

Per Share Ordinary

Dividends Total Section

199A

Dividends















Series E Preferred 867892606 SHO/PR E 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 0.434375 0.434375 0.434375 Series E Preferred 867892606 SHO/PR E 6/11/2021 6/11/2021 0.337847 0.337847 0.337847















Series F Preferred 867892705 SHO/PR F 3/31/2021 4/15/2021 0.403125 0.403125 0.403125 Series F Preferred 867892705 SHO/PR F 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 0.403125 0.403125 0.403125 Series F Preferred 867892705 SHO/PR F 8/12/2021 8/12/2021 0.183646 0.183646 0.183646















Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 6/30/2021 7/15/2021 0.157378 0.157378 0.157378 Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 0.382813 0.382813 0.382813 Series H Preferred 867892804 SHO/PR H 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 0.382813 0.382813 0.382813















Series I Preferred 867892887 SHO/PR I 9/30/2021 10/15/2021 0.296875 0.296875 0.296875 Series I Preferred 867892887 SHO/PR I 12/31/2021 1/18/2022 0.356250 0.356250 0.356250

For stockholders with shares held through a bank, broker or nominee, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to the applicable bank, broker or nominee. For registered stockholders, questions regarding the dividend should be directed to Sunstone's transfer agent: Shareholder Services at American Stock Transfer and Trust Company at (718) 921-8124 or toll free at (800) 937-5449.

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with a personal tax advisor regarding their specific tax treatment of the Company's distributions.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT"). Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®. For further information, please visit Sunstone's website at www.sunstonehotels.com.

For Additional Information

Bryan Giglia

Chief Financial Officer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3036

Aaron Reyes

Senior Vice President & Treasurer

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.

(949) 382-3018

