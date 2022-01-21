TOMORROW: Wild West Extravaganza to Celebrate National School Choice Week 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saddle up for a school choice celebration like no other. More than 1,000 children, parents, and educators are expected to attend a celebration of educational opportunity at Rawhide Western Town & Event Center in the beautiful Sonoran Desert on Saturday, Jan. 22. The free event is the largest event taking place in Arizona during National School Choice Week.

WHAT:

Desert-themed celebration of educational opportunity during School Choice Week

Train rides, lawn games, face painting stations, and magicians for children

WHO:

Choose a School President Liz Dreckman

A for Arizona CEO Emily Anne Gullickson

Motivational education speaker Curtis Zimmerman

Representatives from community schools and organizations

Parents and students

WHEN:

Saturday, Jan. 22 at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE:

Rawhide Western Town & Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Rd., Chandler

The event is organized by Choose A School Arizona.

National School Choice Week shines a spotlight on effective K-12 education options for children, focusing equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of celebrations –– such as school fairs and open houses–– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. School Choice Week also develops resources and guides to K-12 education for families. As a not-for-profit effort, the Week is nonpolitical and nonpartisan and does not advocate for legislation. For more information visit schoolchoiceweek.com.

